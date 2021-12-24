Last week I wrote about a pilot, Wayne Lemon, who helped Santa Claus parachute into Tupelo during the Christmas season of 1948. Sihya Smith and I grew more curious and delved into some archives at the Oren Dunn City Museum and the Lee County Library to find out more about this Lemons fellow.
What a story!
It seems Wayne’s father, C.D., lived on a farm in Pontotoc County back in the 1920s. C.D. fathered two sons, Wayne, born in 1924, and Ray, born in 1925. When the boys got a little older, their dad would bring them to Tupelo. The three would go to Reed Field, near where today you’d see the West Main Shopping Center, where they would watch barnstormers.
Barnstomers would take passengers on sightseeing flights or perform stunts in an exhibition, particularly in rural areas such as Tupelo in those days.
C.D. became so enthralled with aviation, he decided to learn to fly. He moved his family from the Pontotoc farm to Tupelo, where he took a job in a garage. He took flying lessons in Memphis from Capt. Vernon Olio and Dean Falkner, William Faulkner’s brother. C.D. took the lessons as his money would allow.
Eventually the elder Lemons soloed. He received a pilot’s license in 1930 and, several years later, purchased a Piper J-3 Cub. The initial light-weight aircraft, manufactured from 1938 through the late 1940s, had a maximum speed of about 87 mph and a range of about 170 miles. Initially used as a trainer and for private use, the Piper J-3 Cub stands as a reason so many light-weight aircrafts were dubbed “cubs.”
About the same time C.D. began flying, the Works Projects Administration contracted to clear some land west of Tupelo and construct an airport, according to a story written by Michael Kerr in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal View, published in mid-November 1976.
However, our research through the files of the New Deal in the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library, and the National Archives show no record of a WPA project building the city’s airport.
We did find a brief in the Clarion Ledger, dated Aug. 30, 1936, that Mayor J.P. Nanney announced Oct. 14, 1936, as the dedication date for the new Tupelo Airport. The article also gave the WPA credit for construction with Tupelo said to have furnished the land and the engineers. At this particular time, the site was about four miles west of the city’s limits.
In talking to the reporter for View, Ray Lemons said his father stored his Piper J-3 Cub at the airport and in 1942, the Lemon brothers began operating the air service their father established, as C.D. began to fly for Proctor & Gamble Co.
Because of the threats raised by World War II, someone had to stay at the airport all of the time. The brothers did so in what Kerr labeled a “cold, shabby building that served as a hangar.”
The post-WWII years were “boom” years for flying in Tupelo. Most of the eminent businessmen in Tupelo bought planes and learned to fly them. So, in the 1950s, the Tupelo Municipal Airport received $250,000 worth of work and improvements - the largest for a municipality of its size in Mississippi.
Those improvements included paved runways, installation of lights, a terminal and the Lemons’ Tupelo Flying Service had constructed a building and a hangar.
The improvements and dedication service of the newly renovated Tupelo Municipal Airport caught the attention of Clarion Ledger columnist Bob Neblett, himself a pilot, who used his newspaper inches to encourage other pilots to fly into Tupelo for the event.
The city tapped Robert Chisholm Jr. as the airport manager. That day, July 10, 1951, saw Gov. Fielding Wright come in for the dedication. Three Tupelo notables also attended: Lt. Gov. Sam Lumpkin, Gen. Pat Wilson, adjutant general for the state, and Frank Thomas, chair of the Mississippi Aeronautics Board.
Southern Airlines president Frank Hulse of Atlanta came in to announce four commercial flights origination in Tupelo each day.
The Lemon brothers no longer spent nights there at the airport. Wayne and Ray took employment with the U.S. Air Force as civilian flight instructors. A short four years after the dedication, Wayne died of a heart attack.
Ray returned to Tupelo in 1965 to run the flying service and act as general manager of the airport, coming full circle.