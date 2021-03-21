The Nu Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority decided to utilize technology as part of their MLK Day of Service. Members of the sorority served as virtual readers and read books to kindergarten, first grade and second grade students at Parkway Elementary and Verona Elementary. In addition, the organization collected over 500 pairs of socks and 560 pairs of underwear as part of its “Socks and Skivvies Drive” to benefit the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. “The past year has been very chaotic due to the pandemic and social distancing," said Jennifer Lindsey, MLK Day of Service chair. "However, our sorority remains resolute in our commitment to serving the needs of our community. Luckily, we were able to pivot and come up with virtual ways to provide assistance while ensuring everyone remained safe.” Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-lettered organization established by African American, college-educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in 1,024 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States, Liberia, the Bahamas, the U.S Virgin Islands, Germany, South Korea, Bermuda, Japan, Canada, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Led by International President Glenda Baskin Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek - letter organization for African-American women.” For additional information, contact Jennifer Lindsey at (601)454-6451 or Emily Tucker at (662) 401-7713.