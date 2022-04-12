CALHOUN CITY • Upholstered furniture manufacturer Albany Industries is locating manufacturing and shipping operations in Calhoun City. The company expects begin production and fill 85 jobs by the end of the year.
The new operations will be located in a 52,388-square-foot facility, which the company will lease the facility from the city.
“We are excited about the opportunity to be in Calhoun City. This is not only a good business opportunity for Albany but an excellent opportunity to work with the great people of the Calhoun City area," said Albany Industries Vice President of Operations Matt Ruth. "We were impressed with Calhoun City when we first visited, and we soon decided this was the place we wanted our next operation. We are very appreciative of the efforts the city made to secure us a location we could begin operating in as quickly as they did. We look forward to growing with and being part of the community there for many years to come.”
Albany Industries also has manufacturing operations in New Albany, where the company was started in 1995 with 15 employees. Today, more than 700 employees produce the company’s upholstered furniture at four factories in three states.
The Mississippi Development Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission are providing assistance for building renovations: MDA is providing a $443,688 grant, while ARC is providing $340,000. The city also is assisting with the project.
“We are delighted that Albany Industries has chosen to expand in Calhoun County. They are an exceptionally stable and financially sound company that manufactures great products. Their company officials have worked very hard to assure this expansion could come to fruition," said Sheila M. Freely, Director, Calhoun County Economic Development Association.