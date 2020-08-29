ALCORN CENTRAL GOLDEN BEARS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2019 record: 3-8, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Matt Meeks (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Charlie Staley, RB/DB, Jr.
• Rushed for 677 yards, 5 TDs; made 2 INTs on defense.
Jacob Leatherwood, QB, Sr.
• Rushed for 249 yards, 3 TDs and passed for 275 yards, 3 TDs in first year as starter.
Blake Doran, RB/SS, Sr.
• Will take on multiple roles, including kicker and return man.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Matt Meeks saw his team end last season with a seven-game losing streak. Still, the Bears finished with two more wins than in 2018.
New to the staff this fall are Heath Wood, who will coach defensive backs, and Michael Raines, who will coach linebackers.
OFFENSE
Charlie Staley (Jr.) returns to lead this run-heavy offense. He split time last year with Jacob Leatherwood (Sr.) but is expected to get the majority of snaps this season. He’s the Bears’ top returning rusher.
The versatile Blake Doran (Sr.) will start at running back. He rushed for 295 yards last year at 7.6 yards per carry backing up top rusher Kam Rorie.
Parker Rushing (Sr.) returns at receiver, and Doran will be a target out of the backfield.
Three starters return on the offensive line: Shawn Meeks (Sr.), Jordan Stevens (So.) and Dylan White (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Alcorn Central is switching to a 4-3 base alignment this season. The D-line was unsettled entering preseason camp, but starting candidates included Jaden Adams (Sr.), Alex Rose (Jr.) and Dylin Wigington (Sr.). Rose is a Corinth transfer.
The linebackers are a little more settled. Staley has been moved from safety to sam linebacker, while Gavin Lowrey (Sr.) mans the middle spot.
Doran and Rushing are the safeties, while Riley Steen (Sr.) returns at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Doran is the likely kicker, and he’ll also work in the return game along with Staley and Seth Jones (Sr.).
X-FACTOR
Playing a lot of young players the past two years could pay off for Alcorn Central. This year’s squad has 18 seniors and almost as many juniors.
COACH SPEAK
“I think (success) would be culminating in us coming together and having experience at all positions. We got on a roll last year, started off 3-1, and then inexperience and lack of depth intersected.” – Matt Meeks
Brad Locke