Alcorn Central Bears
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-3A
2018 record: 1-9, 1-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Matt Meeks (2nd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kam Rorie, RB/LB, Sr.
• Accounted for team-high 9 TDs in 2018, passing and rushing.
Blake Doran, RB/WR/LB, Jr.
• Averaged 11.2 yards per carry and finished as the team's third-leading tackler with 26.
Charlie Staley, WR/DB, Jr.
• Rushed for over 100 yards in 2018, good enough for fourth-best on the team; recorded 10 tackles.
COAHCING ‘EM UP
Prior to becoming head coach of the high school program, Matt Meeks spent four seasons guiding the middle school program. That familiarity gives the young head coach a much deeper rapport with his team.
OFFENSE
With their "battering ram” type approach in 2018, the Bears averaged 5.2 yards per rush and more than 200 yards per game.
Look for Kam Rorie (Sr.) to transition from QB to running back, with Jacob Leatherwood (So.) taking over quarterback duties. This move also allows Rorie the freedom to impact the game in a number of ways.
The roster has ample talent at the skill positions with the likes of Blake Doran (Jr.), Charlie Staley (Jr.), Harley Barnes (Sr.) and others.
Although the guys up front look built to continue battering teams, Meeks wants to be more multiple on offense and said improved fitness will help his line do that.
DEFENSE
This unit gave up 40-plus points in eight of 10 games a season ago. According to Meeks, it was the team's Achilles’ heel.
In 2019, expect this unit's calling card to be getting to the ball carrier quickly. That quickness, mixed with plenty of athleticism, is what the coaches are hoping makes up for a lack of size.
If the front line can hold things down, Rorie and Staley – from their linebacker and safety spots, respectively – are expected to be able to make plays in the back two levels.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Bears scored 13 two-point conversions in 2018. Rorie, and a handful of other options, should make the return game a constant threat.
To make things even more exciting, Meeks said he's "got some plans" for what he'll do to improve his special teams.
X-FACTOR
If the Bears can stay healthy and execute on special teams, they have a chance to improve and turn the corner as a program.
COACH SPEAK
"I've got some guys that are fired up and ready to surprise some people." – Matt Meeks