Alexandria Brooke Wilhite and Jacob Austin Harden were united in marriage on April 30,2022 at Southwind in Shannon, Mississippi.
In 2011, Alex started her first year at Ingomar Attendance Center, where she saw Jacob for the first time at a basketball game. She was head over heels from the moment she laid eyes on No. 44 and was bound and determined to get his phone number.
Everyone knew what a huge crush she had on him, and she was often playfully picked on about it.
Fast forward, they became best friends for years and were always there for each other, but weren't quite ready for a relationship at the time. Shortly after Alex graduated high school in 2019, they both realized the bond they had, even at such a young age, was one-in-a-million.
They got engaged on Feb. 14, 2021.
Alexandria is the daughter of Ronnie and Holly Wilhite of New Albany, Mississippi, and is the granddaughter of Boyd and Helen Wilhite and Lance Phillips and Betty Gault. Her brother is Cooper Wilhite and the late Ryne Wilhite both of New Albany, Mississippi.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from Mississippi State University and an associates of Arts from Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Jacob is the son of Karen Stout and the late Jerry Harden, and he is the grandson of Harvey and Judy Stout of New Albany, Mississippi, and Jake and Judy Peters of Mooreville, Mississippi.
He received his degree in Robotics and Automation and is is an Industrial Mechanic at West Fraser in Guntown, Mississippi.
The maid of honor was Kortney Parker of New Albany, and the bridesmaids were Jessie Carnell, Tayler Browning, Brooklyn Darling, Lauren Wooley, Carson Grisham and Maggie Smithey. The flower girls were Olivia Harrelson and Katlyn Phillips both of New Albany.
Jon-Brooks Almand was the best man. Groomsmen included Les Darling, Matthew Browning, Zach Harden, Hunter Sowell, Cooper Wilhite and Jaxx Harrelson.
The officiant was Kelby Johnson of Pontotoc.
Numerous vendors helped make Alexandria and Jacob's special day possible. They included Creative Cakes of Tupelo, which designed the beautiful wedding cakes; Weddings by Denise of Tupelo, who planned the event; Tracy Proctor of Tupelo, who designed the floral arrangements; Katelyn Boman of New Albany, who styled hair; Amanda Kent Beauty of New Albany, who designed make-up for the day; Daynalee Faith Photography of Pontotoc and AMPV Productions of Memphis, who photographed the event; Almost Famous of Memphis, which entertained reception guests; and Sweet Tea & Biscuits Cafe of Tupelo, which fed reception guests.
The entire day was brought together with help from so many special friends, family, and businesses. Thank you to all.
After the ceremony the couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Jamaica and thereafter Disney.
The Hardens now live in New Albany.