In a recent column, Senator Roger Wicker criticized President Joe Biden’s decision to reverse the Mexico City policy–a decades-old policy that has ping-ponged between conservative and progressive presidents since the Reagan administration. Wicker then announced his intention to introduce his “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion” bill which seeks to codify the Hyde Amendment because, according to Wicker, we need to “protect the most vulnerable members of the human family.”
Essentially, both the Mexico City policy and the Hyde Amendment were enacted with the same goal in mind: to reduce federal funding for global and national initiatives for any clinic that offers abortion services or references abortion as a reproductive health option. Former President Trump re-enacted and expanded the Mexico City policy in an attempt to reduce access to abortions; however, research suggests that this had an adverse effect. Because funding was suddenly stripped from many of these institutions, it also forced them to reduce accessibility to other reproductive health services, from birth control and contraceptives, to HIV, STD, cancer screenings, and more. A 2019 study in the medical journal Lancet found that this policy actually increased abortions, likely the result of reduced access to contraceptives.
I empathize with my neighbor, Mr. Wicker, and other pro-lifers, because their faith and their hearts are so aligned with the idea that life begins at conception and should be protected at all costs. But, when we enact policies that restrict women’s access to reproductive health, everything suffers. Women suffer from lack of access to family planning services and necessary, life-saving screenings. And it follows that when women’s health is at risk, it has devastating repercussions for Mississippi families.
Since this is a discussion on Senator Wicker’s stance, it is important to note that, historically, Mississippi has had the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the nation, as well as some of the most restrictive abortion laws. This connection cannot continue to be ignored. And when we think about our most vulnerable Mississippians, particularly women and infants of color, those disparities increase exponentially.
So, what’s the solution?
Consider what health leaders at the Mississippi Department of Health say in their 2019 report on infant mortality. Since our state ranks 50th in maternal and infant mortality, MSDH calls on increased federal and state funding, including Medicaid expansion, for women’s reproductive health services, emphasizing the importance of funding postpartum health care. And also, to address disparities, we need more access for women of color–considering greater obstacles to healthcare based on everything from structural biases to socioeconomic status to actual geographic location. In other words, if we listen to our own state health leaders, we can see that increased access, not more restrictive access, to women’s health services is the only answer.
I would assume Mr. Wicker’s objections to this would be that he supports expanding access to reproductive health as long as references to abortion as an option are not included. What he fails to understand about the dangers of such an assumption is the lives that are at risk without this option on the table. Decisions women make with their doctors about terminating pregnancies are multifaceted, complicated, and often heart-wrenching. To codify restricting medical professionals from counseling women on their health options, especially since the option for abortive services is a constitutional right guaranteed by the United States Supreme Court, is unethical at the least and unconstitutional at the most. The Hyde Amendment currently keeps federal tax dollars from funding abortion procedures; expanding funding restrictions from institutions that merely counsel abortion as an option is objectively dangerous to women’s health.
Meanwhile, Mr. Wicker continues to reject Medicaid expansion in the state, which could help with so many Mississippi health disparities, including women’s reproductive health services. With greater access to reproductive health services and other programs like a legislative push for livable wages, paid family leave, comprehensive sex education, and more, we will see the rate of abortions driven down without having to witness the disproportionate rates of maternal and infant deaths in our state.
We must reject any policy decision that restricts women’s access to healthcare as this creates a ripple effect that devastates the “most vulnerable members of our human family” across the state, nation, and beyond.