Revolutionary War Burial

Forensic anthropologists, archeologists and volunteers prepare homemade coffins for the remains of unidentified Revolutionary War soldiers killed in the Battle of Camden in 1780 for reburial on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. The remains were removed from the battlefield, studied and analyzed and will be buried in a ceremony.

 Jeffrey Collins I AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 12 U.S. soldiers died in a pine forest in South Carolina in 1780, their bodies hastily buried beneath a thin layer of soil as their comrades fled from the British who appeared ready to put a quick and brutal end to the American Experiment.

