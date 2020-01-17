Civil Rights champion Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be memorialized in a number of ways in the coming days throughout the nation, including observances in Amory and Aberdeen. King was assassinated April 4, 1968 in Memphis while on a trip in support of African-American city sanitation workers on strike for better payment and fair treatment.
During his living years, King rallied for non-violent racial equality and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
His memory will be commemorated in Amory Jan. 19 with a motorcade and service at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, located at 501 108th St., according to coordinator Lois Darden.
The motorcade will line up at West Amory Elementary School alongside 111th Street at 1:15 p.m. and make its way to the church for the 2 p.m. service.
The guest speaker scheduled for the service will be District 16 Rep. Rickey Thompson of Union Baptist Church of Shannon. The public is invited to attend.
Aberdeen’s observance will be on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is Jan. 20. Lineup for the 10 a.m. motorcade begins at 9:30 a.m. near General Young Park alongside Martin Luther King Street.
It will proceed to Highway 25, left on Meridian Street, left on Commerce Street, right on Franklin Street, left on Dr. R.E. Woodruff Street and left on Matubba Street to First Missionary Baptist Church.
In addition to the message from the host pastor, Willie A. Davis, Sr., Elder J.O. Barrentine and Cloyd Garth, Jr. will speak.
The church service begins a little after 10 a.m. after the motorcade arrives. The theme is “Show Me Your Scars.”
The observance is sponsored by the Aberdeen/Monroe County chapter of the NAACP. Chapter president Leon Manning invites the public to attend.