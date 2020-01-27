Jan. 20, 2020
Assist other agency, Highway 6
Assist other agency, Meadowbrook Circle
Simple assault, 4th Street
Suspicious activity, Hatley Road
Harassment, 4th Street
Disturbance, Concord Avenue
Stray animal, Evergreen Street
Burglary of residential property, Cowden Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Bankhead Avenue
Assist other agency, 111th Street
Jan. 21, 2020
Prowler, H Avenue
Road hazard, Highway 278
Stalled vehicle, A Avenue
Road hazard, Highway 278
Unwanted guest, Hatley Road
Assist other agency, Highway 278
Trespassing on private property, 109th Street
Suspicious activity, 3rd Avenue
Jan. 22, 2020
Road hazard, Highway 278 (2)
Stray animal, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, 5th Ave
Property damage, 6th Avenue
Request officer, Cowden Drive
False pretense, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Easthaven Drive
Officer standby, Cowden Drive
Fight, 111th Street
Fraud, Main Street
Motor vehicle accident, Oakridge Cove
Loud report, Dalrymple Drive
Jan. 23, 2020
Suspicious activity, Main Street
Stray animal, Cotton Gin Port Road
Larceny, E Avenue
Request officer, Front Street
False pretense, Main Street
Jan. 24, 2020
Assist other agency, Highway 25
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Highway 25 bypass
Disorderly conduct, Hatley Road
Person with a gun, 111th Street
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, 111th Street
Suspicious activity, 2nd Avenue
Trespassing on private property, 111th Street
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Highway 25
Unwanted guest, Maple Street
Jan. 25, 2020
Suspicious activity, Maple Street
Abandoned property, Highway 278
Stray animal, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Disturbance, Walls Lane
Stray animal, Main Street
Disturbance, Walls Lane
Request officer, Walls Lane
Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road
Disturbance, Bankhead Avenue
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Jan. 26, 2020
Disturbance, Walls Lane
Stray animal, Concord Avenue
Fire call, Ben Durrett Road
Request officer, Front Street
Motor vehicle accident, Tschudi Road
Exhibiting weapon, Highway 6
Assist motorist, Main Street (2)
Property damage, Bankhead Ave
Abandoned property, Dolly Tubb Hill Road
Unwanted guest, L Avenue
Request officer, Highway 278
Officer standby, Highway 278