Jan. 20, 2020

Assist other agency, Highway 6

Assist other agency, Meadowbrook Circle

Simple assault, 4th Street

Suspicious activity, Hatley Road

Harassment, 4th Street

Disturbance, Concord Avenue

Stray animal, Evergreen Street

Burglary of residential property, Cowden Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Bankhead Avenue

Assist other agency, 111th Street

Jan. 21, 2020

Prowler, H Avenue

Road hazard, Highway 278

Stalled vehicle, A Avenue

Road hazard, Highway 278

Unwanted guest, Hatley Road

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Trespassing on private property, 109th Street

Suspicious activity, 3rd Avenue

Jan. 22, 2020

Road hazard, Highway 278 (2)

Stray animal, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, 5th Ave

Property damage, 6th Avenue

Request officer, Cowden Drive

False pretense, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Easthaven Drive

Officer standby, Cowden Drive

Fight, 111th Street

Fraud, Main Street

Motor vehicle accident, Oakridge Cove

Loud report, Dalrymple Drive

Jan. 23, 2020

Suspicious activity, Main Street

Stray animal, Cotton Gin Port Road

Larceny, E Avenue

Request officer, Front Street

False pretense, Main Street

Jan. 24, 2020

Assist other agency, Highway 25

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Highway 25 bypass

Disorderly conduct, Hatley Road

Person with a gun, 111th Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, 111th Street

Suspicious activity, 2nd Avenue

Trespassing on private property, 111th Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Highway 25

Unwanted guest, Maple Street

Jan. 25, 2020

Suspicious activity, Maple Street

Abandoned property, Highway 278

Stray animal, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Disturbance, Walls Lane

Stray animal, Main Street

Disturbance, Walls Lane

Request officer, Walls Lane

Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road

Disturbance, Bankhead Avenue

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Jan. 26, 2020

Disturbance, Walls Lane

Stray animal, Concord Avenue

Fire call, Ben Durrett Road

Request officer, Front Street

Motor vehicle accident, Tschudi Road

Exhibiting weapon, Highway 6

Assist motorist, Main Street (2)

Property damage, Bankhead Ave

Abandoned property, Dolly Tubb Hill Road

Unwanted guest, L Avenue

Request officer, Highway 278

Officer standby, Highway 278

