Sept. 9, 2019

Civil dispute, Main Street

Trespassing at residence, 108th Street

Officer standby, Main Street

Hit and run, Highway 278

Officer standby, Main Street

Larceny, Easthaven Drive

Animal cruelty, Highway 278

Simple assault, Highway 25

Request officer, Cotton Gin Port Road

Suspicious activity, 7th Avenue

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Burglary of commercial property, Highway 278

Harassment, 2nd Avenue

Loud report, 10th Avenue

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Request officer, 3rd Street

Simple assault, Earl Frye Boulevard

Request officer, Highway 278

Sept. 10, 2019

Larceny, Woodward Street

Assist citizen, 110th Street

Fraud, Vine Street

Suspicious activity, Dobbs Drive

Assist citizen, Sam Haskell Circle

Request officer, 9th Avenue

Assist motorist, Highway 278

Assist other agency, Guy Pickle Drive

Burglary of residential property, 6th Street

Sept. 11, 2019

Assist motorist, Highway 278

Request officer, 113th Street

Domestic assault, 3rd Street

Domestic assault, Winchester Drive

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Unwanted guest, 3rd Street

Trespassing a residence, 3rd Street

Reckless driving, Highland Drive

Burglary of a residential property, 10th Avenue

Hit and run, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road

Stray animal, Boat Ramp Road

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Sept. 12, 2019

Suspicious activity, Highway 6

Suspicious activity, Main Street

Disturbing the family peace, Jones Street

Assist citizen, Jones Street

Disturbing the family peace, 6th Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 25

Vandalism, Highland Drive

Request officer, Old Highway 6

Request officer, Main Street

Identity theft, Vine Street

Reckless driving, Main Street

Gas drive off, Highway 25

Assist motorist, Highway 278

Threats, Addington Street

911 abuse of service, Trace Church Road

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Sept. 13, 2019

Prowler, 3rd Street

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Animal cruelty, Highway 278

Request officer, Front Street

Vandalism, Main Street

Domestic disturbance, Old Highway 6

Gas drive off, Highway 278

Larceny, Earl Frye Boulevard

Officer standby, Jones Street

Domestic violence, Mulberry Street

Officer standby, Mulberry Street

Vandalism, Main Street

Motor vehicle accident, Boulevard Drive

Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road

Request officer, Front Street

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Disturbing the peace, Mulberry Street

Loud report, Hatley Road

Reckless driving, 111th Street

Disorderly conduct, Old Highway 6

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Sept. 14, 2019

Assist citizen, 111th Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Traffic control, Concord Avenue

Larceny, 111th Avenue

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Assist other agency, Hatley Road

Assist other agency, Kevin Lane

Disorderly conduct, 2nd Avenue

Sept. 15, 2019

Vehicle burglary, Highway 6

Larceny, Hatley Road

Burglary of a residential property, Carter Road

Officer standby, Carter Road

Trespassing of business, Highway 278

Officer standby, 9th Street

Trespassing of business, 5th Avenue

Request officer, Front Street

Disturbing the family peace, 5th Street

Domestic violence, 111th Street

