Sept. 9, 2019
Civil dispute, Main Street
Trespassing at residence, 108th Street
Officer standby, Main Street
Hit and run, Highway 278
Officer standby, Main Street
Larceny, Easthaven Drive
Animal cruelty, Highway 278
Simple assault, Highway 25
Request officer, Cotton Gin Port Road
Suspicious activity, 7th Avenue
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Burglary of commercial property, Highway 278
Harassment, 2nd Avenue
Loud report, 10th Avenue
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Request officer, 3rd Street
Simple assault, Earl Frye Boulevard
Request officer, Highway 278
Sept. 10, 2019
Larceny, Woodward Street
Assist citizen, 110th Street
Fraud, Vine Street
Suspicious activity, Dobbs Drive
Assist citizen, Sam Haskell Circle
Request officer, 9th Avenue
Assist motorist, Highway 278
Assist other agency, Guy Pickle Drive
Burglary of residential property, 6th Street
Sept. 11, 2019
Assist motorist, Highway 278
Request officer, 113th Street
Domestic assault, 3rd Street
Domestic assault, Winchester Drive
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Unwanted guest, 3rd Street
Trespassing a residence, 3rd Street
Reckless driving, Highland Drive
Burglary of a residential property, 10th Avenue
Hit and run, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road
Stray animal, Boat Ramp Road
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Sept. 12, 2019
Suspicious activity, Highway 6
Suspicious activity, Main Street
Disturbing the family peace, Jones Street
Assist citizen, Jones Street
Disturbing the family peace, 6th Street
Suspicious activity, Highway 25
Vandalism, Highland Drive
Request officer, Old Highway 6
Request officer, Main Street
Identity theft, Vine Street
Reckless driving, Main Street
Gas drive off, Highway 25
Assist motorist, Highway 278
Threats, Addington Street
911 abuse of service, Trace Church Road
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Sept. 13, 2019
Prowler, 3rd Street
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Animal cruelty, Highway 278
Request officer, Front Street
Vandalism, Main Street
Domestic disturbance, Old Highway 6
Gas drive off, Highway 278
Larceny, Earl Frye Boulevard
Officer standby, Jones Street
Domestic violence, Mulberry Street
Officer standby, Mulberry Street
Vandalism, Main Street
Motor vehicle accident, Boulevard Drive
Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road
Request officer, Front Street
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Disturbing the peace, Mulberry Street
Loud report, Hatley Road
Reckless driving, 111th Street
Disorderly conduct, Old Highway 6
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Sept. 14, 2019
Assist citizen, 111th Street
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Traffic control, Concord Avenue
Larceny, 111th Avenue
Shoplifting, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Assist other agency, Hatley Road
Assist other agency, Kevin Lane
Disorderly conduct, 2nd Avenue
Sept. 15, 2019
Vehicle burglary, Highway 6
Larceny, Hatley Road
Burglary of a residential property, Carter Road
Officer standby, Carter Road
Trespassing of business, Highway 278
Officer standby, 9th Street
Trespassing of business, 5th Avenue
Request officer, Front Street
Disturbing the family peace, 5th Street
Domestic violence, 111th Street