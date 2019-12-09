Dec. 2, 2019

Prowler, Martin Luther King Boulevard (2)

Assist citizen, 7th Street

Stray animal, Old Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, Highland Drive

Stray animal, Riddle Road

Larceny, Lee Avenue

Found property, Ben Durrett Road

Request officer, J Avenue

Prowler, Brasfield Street

Larceny, Mulberry Street

Traffic control, Main Street

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Assist citizen, 3rd Street

Found property, 3rd Avenue

Officer standby, 108th Street

Loitering, Highway 278

BOLO for other agency, Hatley Road

Dec. 3, 2019

Threats, Easthaven Drive

Vandalism, Puckett Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Larceny, I Avenue

Stray animal, 111th Street

Road hazard, Highway 278

Stalled vehicle, Highway 278

Animal cruelty, Evergreen Street

Trespassing on private property, Town and Country Lane

Domestic assault, Highway 278

Dec. 4, 2019

Trespassing at business, 109th Street

BOLO for other agency, Amory

Vandalism, 113th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Larceny, 110th Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Traffic control, Concord Avenue

Hit and run, Main Street

Traffic control, Hatley Road

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Stalled vehicle, Waterway Drive

Disorderly conduct, 8th Avenue

Officer standby, 111th Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Harassment, Highland Drive

Loitering, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

Dec. 5, 2019

Suspicious activity, Tschudi Road

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Disturbing the family peace, Earl Frye Boulevard

Trespassing on private property, Main Street

Motor vehicle accident, Glenn Drive

Prowler, Tschudi Road

Domestic violence, 3rd Street

Dec. 6, 2019

Disturbing the family peace, Mulberry Street

Loitering, Highway 278

Stray animal, 111th Street

Exhibiting weapon, Highway 278

Fraud, Highway 25

Assist motorist, 108th Street

Officer standby, Highway 278

Officer standby, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road

Suspicious activity, Hatley Road

Trespassing on private property, Sam Haskell Circle (2)

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Dec. 7, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Stalled vehicle, Bankhead Avenue

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Stray animal, Bowen Street

Trespassing on private property, Highway 6

Suspicious activity, 111th Street

Dec. 8, 2019

Trespassing on private property, Highway 6

Disturbing the family peace, 5th Street

Officer standby, Cotton Gin Port Road

Domestic disturbance, 111th Street

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Assist citizen, 7th Street

