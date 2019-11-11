Nov. 4, 2019

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Harassment, Main Street

Larceny, Tschudi Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Assist other agency, McWhirter Street

Request officer, Main Street

Vandalism, Cotton Gin Port Road

Suspicious activity, Hatley Road

Assist other agency, Main Street

Request officer, 2nd Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Harassment, 111th Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Civil dispute, Highway 278

Request officer, Chickasaw Drive

Found property, Kenwood Drive

Assist citizen, Front Street

Nov. 5, 2019

Prowler, Front Street

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Trespassing, Highway 278

Hit and run, Vine Street

Assist other agency, Old Highway 6

Fraud, 103rd Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Request officer, 10th Street

Unwanted guest, 5th Street

Shoplifting, 5th Street

Found property, 3rd Street

Trespassing, Burdine Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 6

Trespassing, Cotton Gin Port Road

Loitering, Bankhead Avenue

Hit and run, J Avenue

Nov. 6, 2019

Trespassing, Carter Road

Assist other agency, 111th Street

Trespassing, 7th Avenue

Request officer, Highway 278

Lost property, Highway 278

Assist other agency, 112th Street

Assist motorist, Boulevard Drive

Assist other agency, 6th Street

Disorderly conduct, 111th Street

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Vandalism, 111th Street

Nov. 7, 2019

Request officer, 111th Street

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Unwanted guest, Highway 278

Request officer, 9th Avenue

Burglary of vehicle, Bee Circle

Request officer, Bee Circle

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Vandalism, 5th Avenue

Domestic disturbance, Maple Street

Nov. 8, 2019

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, 4th Avenue

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Found property, Walnut Street

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Disturbing the family peace, Walnut Street

Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highway 278

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Larceny, Highway 278

Nov. 9, 2019

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Assist other agency, Powell Street

Animal cruelty, MLK Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Shoplifting, Highway 6

Fight, Tschudi Road

Suspicious activity, Highway 25

DUI, J Avenue

Loitering, Highway 278

Disorderly conduct, 108th Street

Forgery, Highway 278

Nov. 10, 2019

Suspicious activity, Concord Avenue

Request officer, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, 3rd Street

Suspicious activity, Puckett Drive

Animal cruelty, Old Highway 6

Request officer, Cotton Gin Port Road

Property damage, 111th Street

Found property, Highway 278

Threats, 3rd Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 6

Suspicious activity, Waterway Drive

Threats, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Reckless driving, 3rd Street

Loud report, 7th Avenue

Suspicious activity, Walnut Street

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus