Nov. 4, 2019
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Harassment, Main Street
Larceny, Tschudi Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Assist other agency, McWhirter Street
Request officer, Main Street
Vandalism, Cotton Gin Port Road
Suspicious activity, Hatley Road
Assist other agency, Main Street
Request officer, 2nd Avenue
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Harassment, 111th Street
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Civil dispute, Highway 278
Request officer, Chickasaw Drive
Found property, Kenwood Drive
Assist citizen, Front Street
Nov. 5, 2019
Prowler, Front Street
Assist other agency, Highway 278
Trespassing, Highway 278
Hit and run, Vine Street
Assist other agency, Old Highway 6
Fraud, 103rd Street
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Request officer, 10th Street
Unwanted guest, 5th Street
Shoplifting, 5th Street
Found property, 3rd Street
Trespassing, Burdine Street
Suspicious activity, Highway 6
Trespassing, Cotton Gin Port Road
Loitering, Bankhead Avenue
Hit and run, J Avenue
Nov. 6, 2019
Trespassing, Carter Road
Assist other agency, 111th Street
Trespassing, 7th Avenue
Request officer, Highway 278
Lost property, Highway 278
Assist other agency, 112th Street
Assist motorist, Boulevard Drive
Assist other agency, 6th Street
Disorderly conduct, 111th Street
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Vandalism, 111th Street
Nov. 7, 2019
Request officer, 111th Street
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Unwanted guest, Highway 278
Request officer, 9th Avenue
Burglary of vehicle, Bee Circle
Request officer, Bee Circle
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Vandalism, 5th Avenue
Domestic disturbance, Maple Street
Nov. 8, 2019
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, 4th Avenue
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Found property, Walnut Street
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Disturbing the family peace, Walnut Street
Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highway 278
Assist other agency, Highway 278
Larceny, Highway 278
Nov. 9, 2019
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Assist other agency, Powell Street
Animal cruelty, MLK Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25
Shoplifting, Highway 6
Fight, Tschudi Road
Suspicious activity, Highway 25
DUI, J Avenue
Loitering, Highway 278
Disorderly conduct, 108th Street
Forgery, Highway 278
Nov. 10, 2019
Suspicious activity, Concord Avenue
Request officer, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, 3rd Street
Suspicious activity, Puckett Drive
Animal cruelty, Old Highway 6
Request officer, Cotton Gin Port Road
Property damage, 111th Street
Found property, Highway 278
Threats, 3rd Street
Suspicious activity, Highway 6
Suspicious activity, Waterway Drive
Threats, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Reckless driving, 3rd Street
Loud report, 7th Avenue
Suspicious activity, Walnut Street