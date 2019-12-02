Nov. 25, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, 1st Avenue

Request officer, Hatley Road

Trespassing on private property, Highway 25

Residential burglary, 109th Street

Suspicious circumstances, Hatley Road

Found property, 8th Street

Indecent exposure, 8th Avenue

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Tschudi Road

Request officer, Front Street

Prowler, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

Request officer, Boulevard Drive

Request officer, Highway 25

Nov. 26, 2019

Vehicle theft, Tschudi Road

Suspicious circumstances, Norwood Street

Traffic control, Main Street

Stray animal, Juniper Street

Threats, Highway 6

Civil dispute, 113th Street

Reckless driving, Vine Street

Assist other agency, Highway 6

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Found property, Tschudi Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6

Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian, 109th Street

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Nov. 27, 2019

Civil dispute, 5th Street

Loud report, Jones Street

Loud report, Jones Street

Soliciting for money, Highway 278

Domestic disturbance, 3rd Street

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Unwanted guest, 3rd Street

Disturbing the public peace, 4th Street

Nov. 28, 2019

Fight, Maple Street

Assist citizen, Earl Frye Boulevard

Threats, Highway 25

Ordinance violation, Meadowood Drive

Officer standby, 3rd Street

Harassment, Front Street

Truck route ordinance violation, Boulevard Drive

Truck route ordinance violation, Main Street

Officer standby, 3rd Street

Motor vehicle accident with animal, Highway 25

Nov. 29, 2019

Suspicious circumstances, Main Street

Stray animal, Walls Lane

Officer standby, 3rd Street

Loitering, Cotton Gin Port Road

Loud report, Cainwood Drive

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Stray animal, Highway 6

Found property, Martin Luther King Drive

Stalled vehicle, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Concord Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Fight, Highland Drive

Nov. 30, 2019

Suspicious circumstances, Concord Avenue

Assist motorist, Gilmore Drive

Disturbing the family peace, 6th Avenue

Loud report, A Avenue

Traffic control, Boulevard Drive

Trespassing on private property, Salem Street

Unauthorized use of vehicle, 3rd Street

Abandoned property, Dalrymple Drive

Threats, Jones Street

Disturbing the family peace, C Avenue

Dec. 1, 2019

Road hazard, Boulevard Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Domestic assault, Lee Avenue

Trespassing on private property, Hutton Drive

Trespassing on private property, D Avenue

Loitering, Highway 278

Request officer, Earl Frye Drive

