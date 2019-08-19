Aug. 12, 2019

Suspicious circumstances, Main Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Larceny, 103rd Street

Simple assault, A Avenue

Threats, 111th Street

Suspicious circumstances, Concord Avenue

Request officer, Lee Avenue

Assist motorist, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Domestic disturbance, Highland Drive

BOLO citizen request, McAlpine Drive

Disturbing the public peace, 111th Street

Hit and run, Earl Frye Boulevard

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Request officer, K Avenue

Trespassing at business, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Larceny, 3rd Street

Officer standby, Hatley Road

Aug. 13, 2019

Assist citizen, C Avenue

Hit and run, Highway 278

Vehicle burglary, 8th Avenue

Assist other agency, Boulevard Drive

Unwanted guest, Front Street

Traffic control, Main Street

Harassment, Lee Avenue

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Vehicle burglary, 111th Street

Larceny, 6th Street

Suspicious circumstances, 1st Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Simple assault, Highway 278

Improper parking, Highway 278

Ordinance violation, Dalrymple Drive

Disturbing the public peace, Lee Avenue

Stray animal, 4th Street

Aug. 14, 2019

Suspicious circumstances, Whip O Will Circle

Suspicious circumstances, 111th Street

Stalled vehicle, Main Street

Traffic control, Hatley Road

Found property, Highland Drive

Found property, 2nd Avenue

Request officer, Front Street

Disorderly conduct, 5th Avenue

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Assist citizen, 111th Street

Harassment, Maple Street

Larceny, 5th Street

Stalled vehicle, Bankhead Avenue

Reckless driving, Main Street

Suspicious circumstances, Hatley Road

Aug. 15, 2019

Prowler, Clestel Street

Reckless driving, Concord Avenue

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Disorderly conduct, 110th Street

Assist citizen, Main Street

Disorderly conduct, 111t Street

Request officer, Lynnwood Drive

Assist motorist, Ritter Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Aug. 16, 2019

Fire call, H Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Traffic control, Dalrymple Drive

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Threats, 4th Avenue

Suspicious circumstances, Cotton Gin Port Road

Larceny, K Avenue

Stray animal, 111th Street

Suspicious circumstances, 109th Street

Road hazard, Easthaven Drive

Suspicious circumstances, Concord Avenue

Aug. 17, 2019

Unwanted guest, 111th Street

Prowler, Main Street

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Hatley Road

Road hazard, Bankhead Street

Trespassing at residence, Cotton Gin Port Road

Request officer, Front Street

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Soliciting, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, 114th Street

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Disturbing the family peace, 110th Street

Request officer, 9th Avenue

Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

Aug. 18, 2019

Domestic disturbance, May Avenue

Soliciting, Main Street

Found property, 3rd Avenue

Animal bite, Earl Frye Boulevard

Request officer, 5th Street

Found property, 5th Street

Road hazard, Highway 278

Trespassing at residence, Clestel Street

Animal bite, 5th Avenue

Property damage, Clestel Street

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, 7th Avenue

Animal bite, 5th Avenue

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Harassment, Clestel Street

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Tschudi Road

Soliciting, Highway 278

Threats, Meadowbrook Circle

Request officer, 113th Street

Suspicious circumstances, Easthaven Drive

