Oct. 21, 2019
Burglary of commercial property, 104th Street
Lost property, Highway 25
Domestic disturbance, Tschudi Road
Larceny, Highway 25
Fraud, Highway 278
Request officer, Front Street
Reckless driving, Main Street
Request officer, Brasfield Street
Loud report, 110th Street
Fraud, Colonial Street
Oct. 22, 2019
Animal cruelty, Tschudi Road
Assist other agency, 4th Street
Found property, 4th Street
Burglary of a commercial property, 111th Street
Burglary of a residential property, Tschudi Road
Burglary of a residential property, 6th Avenue
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Harassment, McWhirter Street
Suspicious activity, 2nd Avenue
Oct. 23, 2019
Request officer, Main Street
Request officer, Highway 278
Larceny, E Avenue
Motor vehicle accident, Industrial Drive
Request officer, Old Highway 6
Found property, Cotton Gin Port Road
Request officer, Front Street
Disorderly conduct, 2nd Avenue
Request officer, Front Street
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Threats, Rose Lane
Oct. 24, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Main Street
Request officer, Highway 6
Stalking, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, 8th Avenue
Fight, 111th Street
Disturbance, 111th Street
Disturbing the family peace, 108th Street
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Prowler, 110th Street
Loitering, Highway 6
Oct. 25, 2019
Disturbance, Boulevard Drive
Assist other agency, MLK Drive
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Officer standby, 111th Street
Vandalism, Highway 25
Motor vehicle accident, 3rd Street
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25 bypass
Suspicious activity, Hill Street
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Request officer, Front Street
Disorderly conduct, Winchester Circle
Officer standby, Old Highway 6
Trespassing at residence, Winchester Circle
Prowler, Main Street
Loitering, Concord Avenue
Oct. 26, 2019
Unwanted guest, 112th Street
Suspicious activity, Concord Avenue
Assist other agency, J Avenue
Property damage, 111th Street
Request officer, Front Street
Loud report, Highway 278
Trespassing at residence, Short Drive
Disturbing the family peace, E Avenue
Hit and run, Hatley Road
Request officer, Old Highway 6
Larceny, Highway 278
Begging, Highway 278
Domestic violence, 111th Street
Disturbing the family peace, 110th Street
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Request officer, D Avenue
Disturbing the family peace, Old Highway 6
Disturbance, Mulberry Street
Disturbing the family peace, Old Highway 6
Oct. 27, 2019
Suspicious activity, Robert Hill Road
Prowler, 7th Street
Request officer, Earl Frye Boulevard
Found property, McAlpine Drive
Trespassing at residence, Lee Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with animal, Highway 25