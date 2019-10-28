Oct. 21, 2019

Burglary of commercial property, 104th Street

Lost property, Highway 25

Domestic disturbance, Tschudi Road

Larceny, Highway 25

Fraud, Highway 278

Request officer, Front Street

Reckless driving, Main Street

Request officer, Brasfield Street

Loud report, 110th Street

Fraud, Colonial Street

Oct. 22, 2019

Animal cruelty, Tschudi Road

Assist other agency, 4th Street

Found property, 4th Street

Burglary of a commercial property, 111th Street

Burglary of a residential property, Tschudi Road

Burglary of a residential property, 6th Avenue

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Harassment, McWhirter Street

Suspicious activity, 2nd Avenue

Oct. 23, 2019

Request officer, Main Street

Request officer, Highway 278

Larceny, E Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Industrial Drive

Request officer, Old Highway 6

Found property, Cotton Gin Port Road

Request officer, Front Street

Disorderly conduct, 2nd Avenue

Request officer, Front Street

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Threats, Rose Lane

Oct. 24, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Main Street

Request officer, Highway 6

Stalking, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, 8th Avenue

Fight, 111th Street

Disturbance, 111th Street

Disturbing the family peace, 108th Street

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Prowler, 110th Street

Loitering, Highway 6

Oct. 25, 2019

Disturbance, Boulevard Drive

Assist other agency, MLK Drive

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Officer standby, 111th Street

Vandalism, Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, 3rd Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25 bypass

Suspicious activity, Hill Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Request officer, Front Street

Disorderly conduct, Winchester Circle

Officer standby, Old Highway 6

Trespassing at residence, Winchester Circle

Prowler, Main Street

Loitering, Concord Avenue

Oct. 26, 2019

Unwanted guest, 112th Street

Suspicious activity, Concord Avenue

Assist other agency, J Avenue

Property damage, 111th Street

Request officer, Front Street

Loud report, Highway 278

Trespassing at residence, Short Drive

Disturbing the family peace, E Avenue

Hit and run, Hatley Road

Request officer, Old Highway 6

Larceny, Highway 278

Begging, Highway 278

Domestic violence, 111th Street

Disturbing the family peace, 110th Street

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Request officer, D Avenue

Disturbing the family peace, Old Highway 6

Disturbance, Mulberry Street

Disturbing the family peace, Old Highway 6

Oct. 27, 2019

Suspicious activity, Robert Hill Road

Prowler, 7th Street

Request officer, Earl Frye Boulevard

Found property, McAlpine Drive

Trespassing at residence, Lee Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with animal, Highway 25

