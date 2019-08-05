July 29, 2019

Officer standby, 5th Street

Disturbing the family peace, 111th Street

Assist citizen, 4th Street

Motor vehicle accident, 3rd Street

Stray animal, Walnut Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Found property, County Barn Rd

Simple assault, Easthaven Drive

Stray animal, Maple Street

Found property, 3rd Street

Reckless driving, Cowden Drive

Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

Threats, Brown Street

Disturbing the public peace, Tschudi Road

Disturbing the family peace, Tschudi Road

July 30, 2019

Unwanted guest, Hatley Road

Contempt of court, Tschudi Road

Fraud, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Disturbing the public peace, Highway 6

Animal cruelty, Main Street

Animal cruelty, 5th Street

Trespassing at residence, 111th St.

Request officer, Kevin Lane

Disorderly conduct, Main Street

Residential burglary, 5th Street

Prowler, County Barn Road

July 31, 2019

Disturbing the family peace, Vine Street

Disturbing the family peace, Easthaven Drive

Stray animal, Old Highway 25

Domestic assault, Tschudi Road

Domestic assault, Tschudi Road

Officer standby, Tschudi Road

Assisting motorist, Highway 6

Officer standby, Lee Avenue

Prowler, Hatley Road

Request officer, Earl Frye Boulevard

Drag racing, Boulevard Drive

Deliver message, 7th Avenue

Assisting citizen, Earl Frye Boulevard

Found property, Birchwood Lane

Domestic violence, 8th Avenue

Disturbing the family peace, 5th Street

Disturbing the family peace, Lake Drive

Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

Loitering, Highway 278

Aug. 1, 2019

Suspicious circumstances, Victory Temple Drive

Prowler, 5th Street

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Improper parking, Main Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Found property, 4th Avenue

Lost property, 4th Avenue

Disorderly conduct, Highland Drive

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Request officer, Front Street

Suspicious circumstances, Main Street

Aug. 2, 2019

Stalled vehicle, Glenn Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Officer standby, Earl Frye Boulevard

DUI, Highway 278

Harassment, L Avenue

Request officer, Highway 278

Loitering, 111th Street

Aug. 3, 2019

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Vandalism, Ben Durrett Road

Domestic violence, 3rd Street

Civil dispute, L Avenue

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Disorderly conduct, 110th Street

Disturbing the family peace, 111th Street

Request officer, 110th Street

Vandalism, 9th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Loitering, 111th Street

Aug. 4, 2019

Disturbing the family peace, I Avenue

Loitering, Highway 278

Unauthorized use of vehicle, Hatley Road

Assist citizen, 5th Avenue

Disturbing the family peace, K Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Hwy 25

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Property damage, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Road hazard, Cotton Gin Port Rd

Loitering, Lt. Col. Herbert Carter Drive

Assist citizen, Puckett Drive

