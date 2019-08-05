July 29, 2019
Officer standby, 5th Street
Disturbing the family peace, 111th Street
Assist citizen, 4th Street
Motor vehicle accident, 3rd Street
Stray animal, Walnut Street
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Found property, County Barn Rd
Simple assault, Easthaven Drive
Stray animal, Maple Street
Found property, 3rd Street
Reckless driving, Cowden Drive
Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road
Threats, Brown Street
Disturbing the public peace, Tschudi Road
Disturbing the family peace, Tschudi Road
July 30, 2019
Unwanted guest, Hatley Road
Contempt of court, Tschudi Road
Fraud, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Disturbing the public peace, Highway 6
Animal cruelty, Main Street
Animal cruelty, 5th Street
Trespassing at residence, 111th St.
Request officer, Kevin Lane
Disorderly conduct, Main Street
Residential burglary, 5th Street
Prowler, County Barn Road
July 31, 2019
Disturbing the family peace, Vine Street
Disturbing the family peace, Easthaven Drive
Stray animal, Old Highway 25
Domestic assault, Tschudi Road
Domestic assault, Tschudi Road
Officer standby, Tschudi Road
Assisting motorist, Highway 6
Officer standby, Lee Avenue
Prowler, Hatley Road
Request officer, Earl Frye Boulevard
Drag racing, Boulevard Drive
Deliver message, 7th Avenue
Assisting citizen, Earl Frye Boulevard
Found property, Birchwood Lane
Domestic violence, 8th Avenue
Disturbing the family peace, 5th Street
Disturbing the family peace, Lake Drive
Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road
Loitering, Highway 278
Aug. 1, 2019
Suspicious circumstances, Victory Temple Drive
Prowler, 5th Street
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Improper parking, Main Street
Larceny, Highway 278
Found property, 4th Avenue
Lost property, 4th Avenue
Disorderly conduct, Highland Drive
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
Request officer, Front Street
Suspicious circumstances, Main Street
Aug. 2, 2019
Stalled vehicle, Glenn Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Officer standby, Earl Frye Boulevard
DUI, Highway 278
Harassment, L Avenue
Request officer, Highway 278
Loitering, 111th Street
Aug. 3, 2019
Assist other agency, Highway 278
Vandalism, Ben Durrett Road
Domestic violence, 3rd Street
Civil dispute, L Avenue
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Disorderly conduct, 110th Street
Disturbing the family peace, 111th Street
Request officer, 110th Street
Vandalism, 9th Street
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Loitering, 111th Street
Aug. 4, 2019
Disturbing the family peace, I Avenue
Loitering, Highway 278
Unauthorized use of vehicle, Hatley Road
Assist citizen, 5th Avenue
Disturbing the family peace, K Avenue
Motor vehicle accident, Hwy 25
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Property damage, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Road hazard, Cotton Gin Port Rd
Loitering, Lt. Col. Herbert Carter Drive
Assist citizen, Puckett Drive