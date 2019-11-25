Nov. 18, 2019

Loud report, Poplar Street

Stalled vehicle, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Lost property, 3rd Avenue

Suspicious circumstances, Concord Avenue

Fight, 111th Street

Abandoned property, Main Street

Request officer, 3rd Street

Request officer, Highway 278

Prowler, Hatley Road

Assist citizen, Hatley Road

Nov. 19, 2019

Larceny, 6th Avenue

Residential burglary, Town and Country Lane

Larceny, Hatley Road

Request officer, Hatley Road

Found property, Front Street

Simple assault, Martin Luther King Drive

Trespassing on private property, Walnut Street

Disorderly conduct, Earl Frye Blvd

Larceny, Pecan Orchard Lane

Request officer, C Avenue

Stray animal, Highway 278

Request officer, Earl Frye Boulevard

Suspicious circumstances, Hatley Road

Business watch, Puckett Drive

Nov. 20, 2019

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Stalled vehicle, Puckett Drive

Larceny, 6th Avenue

Lost property, 111th Avenue

Trespassing on private property, Sam Haskell Circle

Larceny, 3rd Street

Traffic control, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, 4th Avenue

Disorderly conduct, Main Street

Fire call, 3rd Street

Larceny, Hill Street

Reckless driving, Powell Street

Stalled vehicle, Hatley Road

Domestic violence, 9th Street

Assist other agency, Boulevard Drive

Trespassing on private property, Gardenspot Drive

Nov. 21, 2019

Loitering, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Stalled vehicle, Highway 6

Unknown trouble, Main Street

Request officer, Burdine Street

Assist citizen, Front Street

911 abuse of service, Carroll Street

Vehicle burglary, 110th Street

Nov. 22, 2019

Trespassing at business, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highway 25

Civil dispute, Main Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Fight, 110th Street

Officer standby, 4th Avenue

Officer standby, Earl Frye Boulevard

Assist other agency, Cherokee Drive

Ordinance violation, 8th Avenue

Unknown trouble, Meadowbrook Circle

Motor vehicle accident, Duke Court

Unwanted guest, Duke Court

Malicious mischief, Hill Street

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Nov. 23, 2019

Assist citizen, Earl Frye Boulevard

Disturbing the family peace, K Avenue

Disturbing the public peace, 111th Street

Unknown trouble, Earl Frye Boulevard

Disturbance with weapon, Main Street

Officer standby, Duke Court

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Found property, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Main Street

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Larceny, Cotton Gin Port Road

Disorderly conduct, Earl Frye Boulevard

Unwanted guest, Main Street

Unwanted guest, 7th Street

Domestic assault, 7th Street

Loitering, Main Street

Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

Nov. 24, 2019

Stray animal, Martin Luther King Drive

Animal bite, 9th Street

Domestic violence, 111th Street

Stray animal, Gardenspot Drive

Motor vehicle accident, F Avenue

Trespassing on private property, Sam Haskell Circle

Larceny, K Avenue

Loitering, M Avenue

Loitering, Highway 278

Wanted subject, Highway 278

Prowler, Walls Lane

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus