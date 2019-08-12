Aug. 5, 2019

• Loitering, Highway 278

• Stray animal, Lynn Cove

• Loud report, 108th Avenue

Hit and run, 1st Avenue

• Residential burglary, 113th Street

• Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

• Simple assault, J Avenue

• Suspicious circumstances, County Barn Road

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 25

• Domestic violence, 7th Avenue

• Suspicious circumstances, Concord Avenue

Aug. 6, 2019

• Trespassing at business, Highway 6

• Reckless driving, Highway 278

• Road hazard, Tschudi Road

• Obstructing street, Highway 278

• Assist citizen, 3rd Avenue

• Fraud, 4th Avenue

• Embezzlement, Puckett Drive

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

• Loitering, Highway 278

• Disorderly conduct, 111th Street

• Harassment, Main Street

• Harassment, 3rd Street

Aug. 7, 2019

• Request officer, Main Street

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

• Unknown trouble, 110th Street

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

• Stalled vehicle, Hatley Road

• Stalled vehicle, Highway 278

• Disturbing the family peace, Veterans Legion Drive

Aug. 8, 2019

• Stray animal, Main Street

• Stray animal, J Avenue

• Traffic control, Highway 278

• Animal cruelty, Walnut Street

• Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

• Request officer, Duke court

• Request officer, Front Street

• Larceny, K Avenue

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

• Reckless driving, Trace Church Road

Aug. 9, 2019

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

• Assist citizen, Highway 278

• Stray animal, 8th Avenue

• Person with gun, Highway 278

• Stray animal, Main Street

• 911 abuse of service, Puckett Drive

• Larceny, Waterway Drive

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6

• Missing person, Highland Drive

• Assist citizen, Highway 278

• Larceny, Highway 278

• Assist other agency, Northside Drive

• Officer standby, Highland Drive

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 25

• Disturbing the family peace, Annabelle Cove

• Disorderly conduct, Highland Drive

• Reckless driving, Highway 278

Aug. 10, 2019

• Trespassing at residence, Duke Court

• Larceny, Bankhead Avenue

• Domestic assault, 111th Street

• Vehicle burglary, 111th Street

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

• Reckless driving, Highway 278

• Request officer, Front Street

• Reckless driving, Highway 278

• Reckless driving, Hatley Road

Aug. 11, 2019

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

• Prowler, Kenwood Drive

• Loitering, Main Street

• Disorderly conduct, 7th Street

• Larceny, 6th Street

• Fight, J Avenue

• Suspicious circumstances, A Avenue

• Reckless driving, Boulevard Drive

• Larceny, Lee Avenue

• Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

• Trespassing at business, Lee Avenue

• Request officer, Front Street

• Stray animal, Highway 25

• Loitering, Highway 6

