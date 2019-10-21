Oct. 14, 2019

Request officer, Tschudi Road

Animal cruelty, MLK Drive

Assist other agency, Kenwood Drive

Stray animal, Williamsburg Drive

Harassment, B Avenue

Stray animal, James Street

Property damage, Waterway Drive

Fraud, 111th Street

Abandoned property, Vine Street

Begging, Highway 278

Trespassing at residence, 5th Avenue

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, Main Street

Simple assault, 8th Avenue

Loitering, Concord Avenue

Oct. 15, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Disorderly conduct, Main Street

Threats, Highland Drive

Found property, Highway 278

Assist other agency, 8th Street

Fire call, Tschudi Road

Unauthorized use of vehicle, True Temper Drive

Simple assault, 109th Street

Assist citizen, 2nd Avenue

Oct. 16, 2019

Request officer, Hill Street

Loud report, Waterway Drive

Unwanted guest, Main Street

Embezzlement, Main Street

Animal cruelty, Hatley Road

Stray animal, Town and Country Lane

Fraud, 1st Avenue

Suspicious activity, 3rd Street

Motor vehicle accident, Concord Avenue

Prowler, Main Street

Threats, 111th Street

Officer standby, Main Street

Oct. 17, 2019

Suspicious activity, Main Street

Request officer, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Main Street

Request officer, Brasfield Street

Gas drive off, Hatley Road

Stray animal, 9th Street

K9 call, Tschudi Road

Hit and run, Highway 278

Fraud, Highway 278

Disturbance, Boulevard Drive

Stray animal, 9th Street

Oct. 18, 2019

Prowler, Woodview Circle

Unwanted guest, Highway 278

Unauthorized use of vehicle, 5th Street

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Vandalism, Pullman Couch Road

Stray animal, 9th Street

Reckless driving, Highway 25

Forgery, Main Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Abandoned property, Hatley Road

Unknown trouble, 8th Avenue

Request officer, Brasfield Street

Prowler, 5th Street

Loud report, Cotton Gin Port Road

Reckless driving, Tschudi Road

Disturbing the family peace, 3rd Street

Trespassing at business, Highway 6

Oct. 19, 2019

Fraud, Highway 25

Larceny, McWhirter Street

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Request officer, Brasfield Street

Stray animal, Hatley Road

Hit and run, Highway 278

Public drunk, Hatley Road

Officer standby, Jones Street

Disturbing the family peace, Jones Street

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Disturbing the family peace, Jones Street

Fraud, Highway 278

Request officer, Mulberry Street

Domestic disturbance, Front Street

Oct. 20, 2019

Public drunk, Earl Frye Boulevard

Suspicious activity, Burdine Street

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Concord Avenue

Speeding traffic, Concord Avenue

Domestic violence, 6th Avenue

Unattended death, Evergreen Street

Reckless driving, Main Street

Assist citizen, Earl Frye Boulevard

Trespassing at business, Highway 278

