Oct. 14, 2019
Request officer, Tschudi Road
Animal cruelty, MLK Drive
Assist other agency, Kenwood Drive
Stray animal, Williamsburg Drive
Harassment, B Avenue
Stray animal, James Street
Property damage, Waterway Drive
Fraud, 111th Street
Abandoned property, Vine Street
Begging, Highway 278
Trespassing at residence, 5th Avenue
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Motor vehicle accident, Main Street
Simple assault, 8th Avenue
Loitering, Concord Avenue
Oct. 15, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Disorderly conduct, Main Street
Threats, Highland Drive
Found property, Highway 278
Assist other agency, 8th Street
Fire call, Tschudi Road
Unauthorized use of vehicle, True Temper Drive
Simple assault, 109th Street
Assist citizen, 2nd Avenue
Oct. 16, 2019
Request officer, Hill Street
Loud report, Waterway Drive
Unwanted guest, Main Street
Embezzlement, Main Street
Animal cruelty, Hatley Road
Stray animal, Town and Country Lane
Fraud, 1st Avenue
Suspicious activity, 3rd Street
Motor vehicle accident, Concord Avenue
Prowler, Main Street
Threats, 111th Street
Officer standby, Main Street
Oct. 17, 2019
Suspicious activity, Main Street
Request officer, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Main Street
Request officer, Brasfield Street
Gas drive off, Hatley Road
Stray animal, 9th Street
K9 call, Tschudi Road
Hit and run, Highway 278
Fraud, Highway 278
Disturbance, Boulevard Drive
Stray animal, 9th Street
Oct. 18, 2019
Prowler, Woodview Circle
Unwanted guest, Highway 278
Unauthorized use of vehicle, 5th Street
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Vandalism, Pullman Couch Road
Stray animal, 9th Street
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Forgery, Main Street
Larceny, Highway 278
Abandoned property, Hatley Road
Unknown trouble, 8th Avenue
Request officer, Brasfield Street
Prowler, 5th Street
Loud report, Cotton Gin Port Road
Reckless driving, Tschudi Road
Disturbing the family peace, 3rd Street
Trespassing at business, Highway 6
Oct. 19, 2019
Fraud, Highway 25
Larceny, McWhirter Street
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Request officer, Brasfield Street
Stray animal, Hatley Road
Hit and run, Highway 278
Public drunk, Hatley Road
Officer standby, Jones Street
Disturbing the family peace, Jones Street
Shoplifting, Highway 278
Disturbing the family peace, Jones Street
Fraud, Highway 278
Request officer, Mulberry Street
Domestic disturbance, Front Street
Oct. 20, 2019
Public drunk, Earl Frye Boulevard
Suspicious activity, Burdine Street
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Concord Avenue
Speeding traffic, Concord Avenue
Domestic violence, 6th Avenue
Unattended death, Evergreen Street
Reckless driving, Main Street
Assist citizen, Earl Frye Boulevard
Trespassing at business, Highway 278