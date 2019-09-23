Sept. 16, 2019
Threats, 110th Street
Fire call, Boulevard Drive
Stray animal, Kevin Lane
Found property, 1st Avenue
Suspicious circumstances, Earl Frye Boulevard
Burglary of commercial property, Highway 278
False pretense, Highway 25
911 abuse of service, Highway 278
Harassment, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Request officer, Tschudi Road
Public drunk, Front Street
Larceny, 2nd Avenue
Suspicious circumstances, 8th Street
Found property, Dolly Tubb Hill Road
Disturbing the public peace, 110th Street
Assist other agency, Bankhead Avenue
Disturbing the public peace, Kenwood Drive
Sept. 17, 2019
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Main St
Larceny, Main Street
Larceny, 8th Avenue
Reckless driving, Main Street
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Larceny, Earl Frye Boulevard
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Disturbing the public peace, McWhirter Street
Stalled vehicle, Highway 278
Child restraint law violation, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Found property, 3rd Street
Officer standby, 111th Street
Motor vehicle accident, Martin Luther King Boulevard
Stalled vehicle, Hatley Road
Aggravated assault, Martin Luther King Boulevard
Disorderly conduct, McWhirter Street
Sept. 18, 2019
Disturbing the public peace, Short Drive
Larceny, Waterway Drive
Property damage, Earl Frye Boulevard
Lost property, 8th Avenue
Deliver message, Main Street
Motor vehicle accident, Sam Haskell Circle
Assist aldermen, Highway 6
Assist other agency, Front Street
Stalled vehicle, Highway 25
Road hazard, James Street
Stray animal, Duke Court
Simple assault, McAlpine Drive
Assist other agency, Highway 23
Assist other agency, Main Street
Sept. 19, 2019
Request officer, Walnut Street
Unknown trouble, 111th Street
Motor vehicle accident, 5th Avenue
Assist motorist, Boulevard Drive
Found property, Highway 6
Disorderly conduct, 110th Street
Disturbing the public peace, Glenn Drive
Hit and run, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Trespassing at residence, Lee Avenue
Deliver message, 110th Street
Found property, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Request officer, Hatley Road
Disturbing the family peace, 6th Street
Disorderly conduct, 111th Street
Sept. 20, 2019
Threats, Main Street
Suspicious activity, Meadowbrook Circle
Trespassing at residence, 1st Avenue
Reckless driving, Cotton Gin Port Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Assist other agency, 5th Street
Request officer, Cotton Gin Port Road
Stray animal, Harmon Street
Request officer, Highway 278
Unwanted guest, Highway 278
Unwanted guest, 111th Street
Loud report, 108th Street
Loud report, J Avenue
Sept. 21, 2019
Suspicious circumstances, Main Street
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Request officer, Puckett Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Found property, Highway 278
Suspicious circumstances, Maple Street
Indecent exposure, Highway 278
Assist other agency, Highway 278
Disturbance, Town & Country Lane
Assist citizen, 5th Avenue
Sept. 22, 2019
Obstruct street, Highway 25
Suspicious activity, Main Street
Stray animal, Easthaven Drive
Disorderly conduct, Bankhead Avenue
Trespassing at business, Highway 6
Assist citizen, Main Street
Domestic assault, 111th Street
Officer standby, 3rd Street
Officer standby, 3rd Street
Vandalism, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Main Street
Officer standby, 108th Street
Vandalism, Tschudi Road
Unauthorized use of vehicle, 104th Street
Reckless driving, Tschudi Road
Suspicious activity, Main Street
Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road
Suspicious activity, Boulevard Drive