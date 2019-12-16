Dec. 9, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Civil dispute, 111th Street
Domestic disturbance, Hatley Road
Motor vehicle accident, Hatley Road
Assist other agency, County Barn Rd
Larceny, K Avenue
Fire call, 8th Avenue
Officer standby, Front Street
Disturbing the family peace, 3rd Street
Disturbing the family peace, Evergreen Street
Fraud, Lynwood Drive
Dec. 10, 2019
Loitering, Main Street
Suspicious activity, 7th Street
Disturbance, 111th Street
Suspicious activity, Trace Church Rd
Fraud, Cotton Gin Port Road
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25
Domestic violence, 8th Avenue
Shoplifting, Highway 278
Dec. 11, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Threats, Veteran’s Legion Drive
Officer standby, Cotton Gin Port Road
Unwanted guest, Veteran’s Legion Drive
Request officer, Earl Frye Boulevard
Found property, Veteran’s Legion Drive
Found property, Highway 278
Shoplifting, Highway 278
Found property, Veteran’s Legion Drive
Motor Vehicle accident, Highway 278
Stray animal, Hatley Road
Disturbing the public peace, 4th St
Road hazard, Highway 25
Prowler, 7th Street
Lost property, Woodview Circle
Assist motorist, Highland Drive
Disturbing the public peace, Highway 278
Dec. 12, 2019
Request officer, Brown Street
Unwanted guest, 5th Street
Civil dispute, Highway 278
Stray animal, Easthaven Drive
Disorderly conduct, 2nd Avenue
Suspicious activity, Highway 25
Assist other agency, Highway 25
Suspicious activity, Front Street
Loitering, Earl Frye Boulevard
Stray animal, Hatley Road
Dec. 13, 2019
Request officer, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Martin Luther King Drive
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
Larceny, Main Street
Soliciting, Highway 278
Trespassing on private property, Sam Haskell Circle
Road hazard, 4th Street
Hit and run, Highway 278
Trespassing at business, Highway 278
Trespassing at business, Highway 278
Officer standby, Hatley Road
Loud report, Duke Court
Dec. 14, 2019
Assist citizen, Earl Frye Boulevard
Unwanted guest, 111th Street
Abandoned property, Waterway Dr
Request officer, Front Street
Stray animal, Boulevard Drive
Stray animal, 5th Street
Vandalism, 111th Street
Suspicious activity, County Barn Rd
Stalled vehicle, McAlpine Drive
Road hazard, Highway 25
BOLO other agency request, Meadowood Drive
Stray animal, 10th Street
Suspicious activity, Boat ramp road
Dec. 15, 2019
Disturb the family peace, K Avenue
Fire call, Highway 278
Trespassing at business, Highway 278
Fire call, Highway 278
Stray animal, Hatley Road
Disorderly conduct, K Avenue
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Disturbing the public peace, Main Street
Request officer, Oakdale Drive
Disturbing the family peace, Oakdale Drive