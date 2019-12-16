Dec. 9, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Civil dispute, 111th Street

Domestic disturbance, Hatley Road

Motor vehicle accident, Hatley Road

Assist other agency, County Barn Rd

Larceny, K Avenue

Fire call, 8th Avenue

Officer standby, Front Street

Disturbing the family peace, 3rd Street

Disturbing the family peace, Evergreen Street

Fraud, Lynwood Drive

Dec. 10, 2019

Loitering, Main Street

Suspicious activity, 7th Street

Disturbance, 111th Street

Suspicious activity, Trace Church Rd

Fraud, Cotton Gin Port Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Domestic violence, 8th Avenue

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Dec. 11, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Threats, Veteran’s Legion Drive

Officer standby, Cotton Gin Port Road

Unwanted guest, Veteran’s Legion Drive

Request officer, Earl Frye Boulevard

Found property, Veteran’s Legion Drive

Found property, Highway 278

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Found property, Veteran’s Legion Drive

Motor Vehicle accident, Highway 278

Stray animal, Hatley Road

Disturbing the public peace, 4th St

Road hazard, Highway 25

Prowler, 7th Street

Lost property, Woodview Circle

Assist motorist, Highland Drive

Disturbing the public peace, Highway 278

Dec. 12, 2019

Request officer, Brown Street

Unwanted guest, 5th Street

Civil dispute, Highway 278

Stray animal, Easthaven Drive

Disorderly conduct, 2nd Avenue

Suspicious activity, Highway 25

Assist other agency, Highway 25

Suspicious activity, Front Street

Loitering, Earl Frye Boulevard

Stray animal, Hatley Road

Dec. 13, 2019

Request officer, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Martin Luther King Drive

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Larceny, Main Street

Soliciting, Highway 278

Trespassing on private property, Sam Haskell Circle

Road hazard, 4th Street

Hit and run, Highway 278

Trespassing at business, Highway 278

Trespassing at business, Highway 278

Officer standby, Hatley Road

Loud report, Duke Court

Dec. 14, 2019

Assist citizen, Earl Frye Boulevard

Unwanted guest, 111th Street

Abandoned property, Waterway Dr

Request officer, Front Street

Stray animal, Boulevard Drive

Stray animal, 5th Street

Vandalism, 111th Street

Suspicious activity, County Barn Rd

Stalled vehicle, McAlpine Drive

Road hazard, Highway 25

BOLO other agency request, Meadowood Drive

Stray animal, 10th Street

Suspicious activity, Boat ramp road

Dec. 15, 2019

Disturb the family peace, K Avenue

Fire call, Highway 278

Trespassing at business, Highway 278

Fire call, Highway 278

Stray animal, Hatley Road

Disorderly conduct, K Avenue

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Disturbing the public peace, Main Street

Request officer, Oakdale Drive

Disturbing the family peace, Oakdale Drive

