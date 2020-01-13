Jan. 6, 2020
Unwanted guest, 10th Street
Trespassing at business, Main Street
Trespassing at business, Main Street
Truck route ordinance violation, Hatley Road
Truck route ordinance violation, Boulevard Drive
Road hazard, Hatley Road
Simple assault, Highway 278
Residential burglary, K Avenue
Request officer, Front Street
Prowler, Main Street
Officer standby, Main Street
Assist motorist, 6th Street
Loud report, Dalrymple Drive
Civil dispute, 3rd Avenue
Improper parking, 5th Avenue
Larceny, Highway 278
Unwanted guest, 111th Street
Jan. 7, 2020
Stalled vehicle, Earl Frye Boulevard
Stalled vehicle, Earl Frye Boulevard
Stray animal, Evergreen Street
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Fraud, Main Street
Abandoned property, Main Street
Larceny, 111th Street
Larceny, 113th Street
Motor vehicle accident, Concord Avenue
Assist citizen, 3rd Street
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Highland Drive
Jan. 8, 2020
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, 111th Street
Stray animal, 111th Street
Disturbing the public peace, Highway 278
Request officer, Front Street
Motor vehicle accident, Glenn Drive
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Larceny, K Avenue
Improper parking, Maple Street
Jan. 9, 2020
Stray animal, Tschudi Road
Found property, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Road hazard, Main Street
Fraud, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Request officer, 9th Street
Request officer, Front Street
Missing person, Walnut Street
Suspicious activity, True Temper Drive
Loud report, 9th Avenue
Stray animal, C Avenue
Prowler, 6th Street
Road hazard, Highway 278
Jan. 10, 2020
Request officer, 4th Street
Embezzlement, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Assist motorist, Rose Lane
Officer standby, Poplar Street
Lost property, Maple Street
Traffic control, Easthaven Drive
Unwanted guest, 3rd Street
Hit and run, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Lt. Col. Herbert Carter Drive
Loitering, Highway 278
Civil dispute, Clestel Street
Jan. 11, 2020
Road hazard, Boat Ramp Road
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Traffic control, Highway 278
Road hazard, 7th Street
Assist citizen, Main Street
Reckless driving, Mulberry Street
Assist citizen, 7th Avenue
Animal cruelty, C Avenue
Traffic control, Boulevard Drive
DUI, Woodward Street
Disorderly conduct, Bankhead Ave
Trespassing on private property, Hatley Road
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
Fraud, Highway 278
Jan. 12, 2020
Disturbing the public peace, McAlpine Drive
Suspicious activity, Hatley Road
Disturbing the family peace, 5th Street
Suspicious circumstances, Dobbs Drive
Assist other agency, Earl Frye Boulevard
Disorderly conduct, 5th Street
Fraud, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Property damage, J Avenue
Road hazard, Highway 25
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Disturbing the public peace, Tschudi Road
Disturbing the family peace, 108th Street
Motor vehicle accident, Waterway Drive