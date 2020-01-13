Jan. 6, 2020

Unwanted guest, 10th Street

Trespassing at business, Main Street

Trespassing at business, Main Street

Truck route ordinance violation, Hatley Road

Truck route ordinance violation, Boulevard Drive

Road hazard, Hatley Road

Simple assault, Highway 278

Residential burglary, K Avenue

Request officer, Front Street

Prowler, Main Street

Officer standby, Main Street

Assist motorist, 6th Street

Loud report, Dalrymple Drive

Civil dispute, 3rd Avenue

Improper parking, 5th Avenue

Larceny, Highway 278

Unwanted guest, 111th Street

Jan. 7, 2020

Stalled vehicle, Earl Frye Boulevard

Stalled vehicle, Earl Frye Boulevard

Stray animal, Evergreen Street

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Fraud, Main Street

Abandoned property, Main Street

Larceny, 111th Street

Larceny, 113th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Concord Avenue

Assist citizen, 3rd Street

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highland Drive

Jan. 8, 2020

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, 111th Street

Stray animal, 111th Street

Disturbing the public peace, Highway 278

Request officer, Front Street

Motor vehicle accident, Glenn Drive

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Larceny, K Avenue

Improper parking, Maple Street

Jan. 9, 2020

Stray animal, Tschudi Road

Found property, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Road hazard, Main Street

Fraud, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Request officer, 9th Street

Request officer, Front Street

Missing person, Walnut Street

Suspicious activity, True Temper Drive

Loud report, 9th Avenue

Stray animal, C Avenue

Prowler, 6th Street

Road hazard, Highway 278

Jan. 10, 2020

Request officer, 4th Street

Embezzlement, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Assist motorist, Rose Lane

Officer standby, Poplar Street

Lost property, Maple Street

Traffic control, Easthaven Drive

Unwanted guest, 3rd Street

Hit and run, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Lt. Col. Herbert Carter Drive

Loitering, Highway 278

Civil dispute, Clestel Street

Jan. 11, 2020

Road hazard, Boat Ramp Road

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Traffic control, Highway 278

Road hazard, 7th Street

Assist citizen, Main Street

Reckless driving, Mulberry Street

Assist citizen, 7th Avenue

Animal cruelty, C Avenue

Traffic control, Boulevard Drive

DUI, Woodward Street

Disorderly conduct, Bankhead Ave

Trespassing on private property, Hatley Road

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Fraud, Highway 278

Jan. 12, 2020

Disturbing the public peace, McAlpine Drive

Suspicious activity, Hatley Road

Disturbing the family peace, 5th Street

Suspicious circumstances, Dobbs Drive

Assist other agency, Earl Frye Boulevard

Disorderly conduct, 5th Street

Fraud, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Property damage, J Avenue

Road hazard, Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Disturbing the public peace, Tschudi Road

Disturbing the family peace, 108th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Waterway Drive

