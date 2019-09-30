Sept. 23, 2019

Officer standby, Main Street

Improper parking, Waterway Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6

Lost property, E Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Request officer, 113th Street

Threats, 3rd Street

Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

Trespassing at business, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Gardenspot Drive

Unwanted guest, 3rd Street

Assist citizen, Brasfield Street

Sept. 24, 2019

Fire call, Hatley Road

Suspicious circumstances, Birchwood Lane

Request officer, Highway 25

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Stray animal, 2nd Avenue

Assist citizen, 3rd Avenue

Ordinance violation, Rose Lane

Stalled vehicle, Highway 278

Trespassing at business, Highway 6

Officer standby, Highland Drive

Suspicious circumstances, Maple Street

Unknown trouble, Hatley Road

Unknown trouble, 5th Street

Sept. 25, 2019

Threats, Cowden Drive

Person with gun, County Barn Road

Officer standby, Jones Street

Vehicle burglary, 5th Street

Disturbing the family peace, 6th Street

Loitering, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 6

Prowler, Mulberry Street

Suspicious circumstances, Hatley Road

Gas drive-off, Highway 25

Harassment, 7th Street

Harassment, 111th Street

Harassment, 111th Street

Sept. 26, 2019

Vandalism, Walls Lane

Assist citizen, Main Street

Threats, 111th Street

Threats, Martin Luther King Boulevard

Child restraint law violation, Boulevard Drive

Civil dispute, 111th Street

Officer standby, Highland Drive

Contempt of court, Front Street

Animal cruelty, Highway 278

Larceny, Highway 6

Harassment, James Street

Suspicious circumstances, 5th Street

Road hazard, Highway 25

Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

Loitering, Highway 278

Sept. 27, 2019

Civil dispute, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Tschudi Road

Disturbing the family peace, Brasfield Street

Officer standby, Front Street

Domestic violence, L Avenue

Fraud, Highway 278

Fraud, Highway 25

Animal cruelty, Old Highway 6

Unwanted guest, 2nd Avenue

Assist citizen, 109th Street

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Trespassing the residence, 113th Street

Disturbing the public peace, Hatley Road

Unknown trouble, 111th Street

Sept. 28, 2019

Threats, Highway 25

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 25

Traffic control, 1st Avenue

Civil dispute, 108th Street

Disorderly conduct, 5th Avenue

DUI, Hatley Road

Request officer, Trace Church Road

Motor vehicle accident, Waterway Drive

Disturbing the public peace, 111th Street

Sept. 29, 2019

Threats, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Cotton gin Port Road

Domestic violence, Highway 278

Larceny, Hatley Road

Larceny, Hatley Road

Assist citizen, 3rd Street

Assist citizen, Hatley Road

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Unknown trouble, Mulberry Street

Disturbing the public peace, Mulberry Street

Disturbing the family peace, Winchester Drive

Disorderly conduct, Highway 6

Assist citizen, Highway 278

