Sept. 23, 2019
Officer standby, Main Street
Improper parking, Waterway Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6
Lost property, E Avenue
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Request officer, 113th Street
Threats, 3rd Street
Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road
Trespassing at business, Highway 278
Suspicious circumstances, Gardenspot Drive
Unwanted guest, 3rd Street
Assist citizen, Brasfield Street
Sept. 24, 2019
Fire call, Hatley Road
Suspicious circumstances, Birchwood Lane
Request officer, Highway 25
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
Stray animal, 2nd Avenue
Assist citizen, 3rd Avenue
Ordinance violation, Rose Lane
Stalled vehicle, Highway 278
Trespassing at business, Highway 6
Officer standby, Highland Drive
Suspicious circumstances, Maple Street
Unknown trouble, Hatley Road
Unknown trouble, 5th Street
Sept. 25, 2019
Threats, Cowden Drive
Person with gun, County Barn Road
Officer standby, Jones Street
Vehicle burglary, 5th Street
Disturbing the family peace, 6th Street
Loitering, Highway 278
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 6
Prowler, Mulberry Street
Suspicious circumstances, Hatley Road
Gas drive-off, Highway 25
Harassment, 7th Street
Harassment, 111th Street
Sept. 26, 2019
Vandalism, Walls Lane
Assist citizen, Main Street
Threats, 111th Street
Threats, Martin Luther King Boulevard
Child restraint law violation, Boulevard Drive
Civil dispute, 111th Street
Officer standby, Highland Drive
Contempt of court, Front Street
Animal cruelty, Highway 278
Larceny, Highway 6
Harassment, James Street
Suspicious circumstances, 5th Street
Road hazard, Highway 25
Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road
Loitering, Highway 278
Sept. 27, 2019
Civil dispute, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Tschudi Road
Disturbing the family peace, Brasfield Street
Officer standby, Front Street
Domestic violence, L Avenue
Fraud, Highway 278
Fraud, Highway 25
Animal cruelty, Old Highway 6
Unwanted guest, 2nd Avenue
Assist citizen, 109th Street
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Trespassing the residence, 113th Street
Disturbing the public peace, Hatley Road
Unknown trouble, 111th Street
Sept. 28, 2019
Threats, Highway 25
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 25
Traffic control, 1st Avenue
Civil dispute, 108th Street
Disorderly conduct, 5th Avenue
DUI, Hatley Road
Request officer, Trace Church Road
Motor vehicle accident, Waterway Drive
Disturbing the public peace, 111th Street
Sept. 29, 2019
Threats, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Cotton gin Port Road
Domestic violence, Highway 278
Larceny, Hatley Road
Assist citizen, 3rd Street
Assist citizen, Hatley Road
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Unknown trouble, Mulberry Street
Disturbing the public peace, Mulberry Street
Disturbing the family peace, Winchester Drive
Disorderly conduct, Highway 6
Assist citizen, Highway 278