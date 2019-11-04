Oct. 28, 2019

Suspicious circumstances, 8th Avenue

Disturbing the public peace, 111th Street

Larceny, Pecan Orchard Lane

Found property, Walnut Street

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Request officer, Old Highway 6

Domestic disturbance, Old Highway 6

Disorderly conduct, Highway 25

Officer standby, 6th Avenue

Assist citizen, Main Street

Unwanted guest, Martin Luther King Drive

Oct. 29, 2019

Assist other agency, 111th Avenue

Speeding traffic, Highway 278

Found property, Concord Avenue

Stray animal, Cotton Gin Port Road

Malicious mischief, Easthaven Drive

Stray animal, Highway 278

Road hazard, Highway 278

Malicious mischief, A Avenue

Trespassing at business, Main Street

Animal cruelty, Highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, 1st Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Disorderly conduct, Hill Street

Request officer, Bee Circle

Request officer, Main Street

Prowler, Hill Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Oct. 30, 2019

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Residential burglary, 8th Street

Ordinance violation, 8th Avenue

Larceny, Cotton Gin Port Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

Officer standby, 6th Avenue

Larceny, 110th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Gilmore Drive

Fight, 110th Street

Assist motorist, Cotton Gin Port Road

Unknown trouble, Tschudi Road

Suspicious circumstances, 3rd Street

Larceny, Martin Luther King Drive

Threats, 7th Street

Prowler, Hill Street

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Oct. 31, 2019

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Easthaven Drive

Assist motorist, Cotton Gin Port Road

Prowler, 4th Street

Commercial burglary, 4th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Earl Frye Boulevard

Unwanted guest, Main Street

Larceny, martin Luther King Drive

Road hazard, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Larceny, Highway 278

Prowler, 8th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Earl Frye Boulevard

Prowler, 7th Street

Nov. 1, 2019

Stalled vehicle, Highway 278

Commercial burglary, Highway 278

Improper parking, Highway 278

Stray animal, Main Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Found property, Concord Avenue

Fight, Martin Luther King Dr

Abandoned property, Walnut Street

DUI, 111th Street

Suspicious circumstances, 9th Avenue

Obstructing street, Hatley Road

Nov. 2, 2019

Officer standby, Rose Lane

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Commercial burglary, Highway 278

Malicious mischief, Jones Street

Assist citizen, Bankhead Avenue

Assist motorist, Tschudi Road

Larceny, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, highway 278

Suspicious circumstances, 8th Avenue

Loud report, 110th Street

Prowler, Hatley Road

Nov. 3, 2019

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Child restraint law violation, Highway 278

Commercial burglary, Highway 25

Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

Disorderly conduct, Evergreen Street

Fire call, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Front Street

Loitering, Highway 278

