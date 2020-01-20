Jan. 13, 2020

Stray animal, 111th Street

Stray animal, Easthaven Drive

Vandalism, 1st Avenue

Officer standby, True Temper Drive

Assist other agency, Concord Avenue

Stray animal, Bankhead Avenue

Civil dispute, 3rd Avenue

Trespassing on private property, 8th Street

Jan 14, 2020

Prowler, County Barn Road

Disturbing the family peace, Forrest Street

Motor vehicle accident, Earl Frye Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident, Boulevard Drive

Hit and run, Highway 25

Assist citizen, 111th Street

Larceny, Lee Avenue

Ordinance violation, 111th Street

Jan 15, 2020

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Civil dispute, 4th Street

Assist citizen, Meadowood Drive

Assist citizen, 111th Street

Officer standby, Highway 278

Stalled vehicle, Highway 278

Jan. 16, 2020

Threats, Lee Avenue

Assist motorist, Easthaven Drive

Abandoned property, Highway 25

Stray animal, 10th Avenue

Officer standby, Front Street

Threats, Hatley Road

Suspicious activity, Main Street

Prowler, Hatley Road

Threats, McWhirter Street

Road hazard, Highway 25

Disturbing the public peace, 4th Street

Jan. 17, 2020

Threats, 2nd Avenue

Threats, Easthaven Drive

Motor vehicle accident, 1st Avenue

Larceny, Highway 278

Assist motorist, Highway 278

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Assist motorist, Sam Haskell Circle

Road hazard, Main Street

Motor vehicle accident, Martin Luther King Drive

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Lost property, Highway 278

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Threats, Highway 278

Disturbing the family peace, Victoria Lane

Jan. 18, 2020

Suspicious activity, Hatley Road

Loud report, 111th Street

Domestic violence, 5th Street

Request officer, D Avenue

Request officer, Highway 278

Disturbing the family peace, Martin Luther King Drive

Vandalism, Walnut Street

Unknown trouble, 5th Street

Fraud, Glenn Drive

Stray animal, Old Highway 6

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Unwanted guest, Highway 278

Residential burglary, Veterans Legion Drive

Jan. 19, 2020

Request officer, Highway 25

Assist motorist, Highway 278

