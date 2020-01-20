Jan. 13, 2020
Stray animal, 111th Street
Stray animal, Easthaven Drive
Vandalism, 1st Avenue
Vandalism, 1st Avenue
Officer standby, True Temper Drive
Assist other agency, Concord Avenue
Stray animal, Bankhead Avenue
Civil dispute, 3rd Avenue
Trespassing on private property, 8th Street
Jan 14, 2020
Prowler, County Barn Road
Disturbing the family peace, Forrest Street
Motor vehicle accident, Earl Frye Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident, Boulevard Drive
Hit and run, Highway 25
Assist citizen, 111th Street
Larceny, Lee Avenue
Ordinance violation, 111th Street
Jan 15, 2020
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Civil dispute, 4th Street
Assist citizen, Meadowood Drive
Assist citizen, 111th Street
Officer standby, Highway 278
Stalled vehicle, Highway 278
Jan. 16, 2020
Threats, Lee Avenue
Assist motorist, Easthaven Drive
Abandoned property, Highway 25
Stray animal, 10th Avenue
Officer standby, Front Street
Threats, Hatley Road
Suspicious activity, Main Street
Prowler, Hatley Road
Threats, McWhirter Street
Road hazard, Highway 25
Disturbing the public peace, 4th Street
Jan. 17, 2020
Threats, 2nd Avenue
Threats, Easthaven Drive
Motor vehicle accident, 1st Avenue
Larceny, Highway 278
Assist motorist, Highway 278
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Assist motorist, Sam Haskell Circle
Road hazard, Main Street
Motor vehicle accident, Martin Luther King Drive
Shoplifting, Highway 278
Lost property, Highway 278
Shoplifting, Highway 278
Threats, Highway 278
Disturbing the family peace, Victoria Lane
Jan. 18, 2020
Suspicious activity, Hatley Road
Loud report, 111th Street
Domestic violence, 5th Street
Request officer, D Avenue
Request officer, Highway 278
Disturbing the family peace, Martin Luther King Drive
Vandalism, Walnut Street
Unknown trouble, 5th Street
Fraud, Glenn Drive
Stray animal, Old Highway 6
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Assist other agency, Highway 278
Unwanted guest, Highway 278
Residential burglary, Veterans Legion Drive
Jan. 19, 2020
Request officer, Highway 25
Assist motorist, Highway 278