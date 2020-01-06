Dec. 23, 2019
• Motor vehicle accident with animal, Old Highway 25
• Domestic violence – weapon involved, 114th Street
• Animal cruelty, Old Highway 6
• Motor vehicle accident, 1st Avenue
• Stray animal, Ritter Road
• Reckless driving, Highway 278
• Hit and run, Boulevard Drive
• Vandalism, 111th Street
• Fight, 111th Street
• Speeding, Walls Lane
• Suspicious circumstances, 111th Street
• Animal cruelty, Tschudi Road
• Unwanted guest, Parkview Street
• Disturbing the public peace, 5th Avenue
Dec. 24, 2019
• Disturbing the peace, 111th Street
• Property damage, Maple Street
• Harassment, 106th Street
• Assist other agency, Highway 25
• Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
• Loitering, Highway 278
• Shoplifting, Highway 278
• Larceny, Highway 278
Dec. 25, 2019
• Request officer, Maple Street
• Abandoned property, Maple Street
• Disturbing the family peace, 3rd Street
• Trespassing at business, Highway 278
• Request officer, Cotton Gin Port Road
• Assist citizen, Main Street
Dec. 26, 2019
• Assist motorist, Highway 25
• Fraud, Highway 278
• Shoplifting, Cotton Gin Port Road
• Disturbing the public peace, Poplar Street
• Disturbing the public peace, Bankhead Avenue
• Suspicious circumstances, 111th Street
• Disturbing the peace, Smith Street
• Motor vehicle accident, Boulevard Drive
Dec. 27, 2019
• Disorderly conduct, Cox Street
• Officer standby, Cox Street
• Trespassing on private property, D Avenue
• Larceny, Highway 278
• Officer standby, Earl Frye Boulevard
• Suspicious circumstances, Easthaven Drive
• Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
• Loud report, Earl Frye Boulevard
• Unknown trouble, J Avenue
• Assist other agency, Highway 278
• Disturbing the public peace, 5th Street
• Suspicious circumstances, •Bankhead Avenue
• Loud report, 111th Street
• Suspicious circumstances, Main Street
• Suspicious circumstances, Meadowbrook Circle
Dec. 28, 2019
• Civil dispute, David Street
• Assist other agency, Duke Court
• Suspicious circumstances, Sam Haskell Circle
• Trespassing on private property, Highway 278
• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
• Property damage, Brown Street
• Animal bite, Deerfield Street
• Larceny, Highway 278
• Disturbing the public peace, 5th Street
• Ordinance violation, Birchwood Lane
• Trespassing at business, Old Highway 6
• Found property, Parkview Street
Dec. 29, 2019
• Assist other agency, Walnut Street
• Stalled vehicle, Hatley Road
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
• Prowler, 111th Street
Dec. 30, 2019
• Business watch, Hatley Road
• Reckless driving, Highway 25
• Shoplifting, Highway 278
• Disturbing the family peace, Poplar Street
Dec. 31, 2019
• BOLO other agency request, Main Street
• Suspicious circumstances, • Cotton Gin Port Road
Threats, 111th Street
• Animal cruelty, 8th Avenue
• Unwanted guest, Highway 278
• Fraud, Highway 278
• Harassment, Highway 25
• Disturbing the peace – fireworks, Birchwood Lane
• DUI, Main Street
• Loitering, Main Street
• Suspicious circumstances, Bee Circle
• Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road
Jan. 1, 2020
• Disturbing the public peace, Dalrymple Drive
• Vandalism, 111th Street
• Reckless driving, Main Street
• Trespassing at business, Highway 6
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
• Disturbing the peace – fireworks, Duke Court
• Disturbing public peace, 111th Street
Jan. 2, 2020
• Prowler, Jones Street
• Disorderly conduct, Duke Court
• Truck route ordinance violation, Boulevard Drive
• Found property, Main Street
• Disturbing family peace, Hatley Road
• Disturbing the peace – fireworks, 109th Street
• Motor vehicle accident, Main Street
• Stalled vehicle, Highway 6
• Reckless driving, Highway 6
Jan. 3, 2020
• Vandalism, 111th Street
• Larceny, Highway 278
• Domestic violence, Highway 278
• Harassment, Highland Drive
• Hit and run, Front Street
• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
• Ordinance violation, Kendall Street
• Simple assault, Earl Frye Boulevard
• Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road
• Suspicious circumstances, Hatley Road
• Shoplifting, Main Street
• Assist other agency, Highway 278
• Loud report, Brown Street
• Reckless driving, Highway 25
Jan. 4, 2020
• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25
• Domestic disturbance, 3rd Avenue
• Request officer, Main Street
• Abandoned property, Cotton Gin Port Road
• Loitering, Highway 278
• Fraud, Highway 278
• Request officer, 6th Avenue
• Assist other agency, Highway 6
• Suspicious circumstances, Easthaven Drive
Jan. 5, 2020
• Suspicious circumstances, 3rd Street
• Request officer, Front Street
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 25
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
• Loud report, Main Street
• Reckless driving, Highway 6
• Hit and run, Highway 278
• Assist other agency, Highway 278
• Motor vehicle accident, Earl Frye Boulevard
• Trespassing private property, Tschudi Road
• Stray animal, 5th Avenue
• Unwanted guest, 3rd Street
• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 25
• Public drunk, Highway 278