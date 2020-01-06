Dec. 23, 2019

• Motor vehicle accident with animal, Old Highway 25

• Domestic violence – weapon involved, 114th Street

• Animal cruelty, Old Highway 6

• Motor vehicle accident, 1st Avenue

• Stray animal, Ritter Road

• Reckless driving, Highway 278

• Hit and run, Boulevard Drive

• Vandalism, 111th Street

• Fight, 111th Street

• Speeding, Walls Lane

• Suspicious circumstances, 111th Street

• Animal cruelty, Tschudi Road

• Unwanted guest, Parkview Street

• Disturbing the public peace, 5th Avenue

Dec. 24, 2019

• Disturbing the peace, 111th Street

• Property damage, Maple Street

• Harassment, 106th Street

• Assist other agency, Highway 25

• Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

• Loitering, Highway 278

• Shoplifting, Highway 278

• Larceny, Highway 278

Dec. 25, 2019

• Request officer, Maple Street

• Abandoned property, Maple Street

• Disturbing the family peace, 3rd Street

• Trespassing at business, Highway 278

• Request officer, Cotton Gin Port Road

• Assist citizen, Main Street

Dec. 26, 2019

• Assist motorist, Highway 25

• Fraud, Highway 278

• Shoplifting, Cotton Gin Port Road

• Disturbing the public peace, Poplar Street

• Disturbing the public peace, Bankhead Avenue

• Suspicious circumstances, 111th Street

• Disturbing the peace, Smith Street

• Motor vehicle accident, Boulevard Drive

Dec. 27, 2019

• Disorderly conduct, Cox Street

• Officer standby, Cox Street

• Trespassing on private property, D Avenue

• Larceny, Highway 278

• Officer standby, Earl Frye Boulevard

• Suspicious circumstances, Easthaven Drive

• Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

• Loud report, Earl Frye Boulevard

• Unknown trouble, J Avenue

• Assist other agency, Highway 278

• Disturbing the public peace, 5th Street

• Suspicious circumstances, •Bankhead Avenue

• Loud report, 111th Street

• Suspicious circumstances, Main Street

• Suspicious circumstances, Meadowbrook Circle

Dec. 28, 2019

• Civil dispute, David Street

• Assist other agency, Duke Court

• Suspicious circumstances, Sam Haskell Circle

• Trespassing on private property, Highway 278

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

• Property damage, Brown Street

• Animal bite, Deerfield Street

• Larceny, Highway 278

• Disturbing the public peace, 5th Street

• Ordinance violation, Birchwood Lane

• Trespassing at business, Old Highway 6

• Found property, Parkview Street

Dec. 29, 2019

• Assist other agency, Walnut Street

• Stalled vehicle, Hatley Road

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

• Prowler, 111th Street

Dec. 30, 2019

• Business watch, Hatley Road

• Reckless driving, Highway 25

• Shoplifting, Highway 278

• Disturbing the family peace, Poplar Street

Dec. 31, 2019

• BOLO other agency request, Main Street

• Suspicious circumstances, • Cotton Gin Port Road

Threats, 111th Street

• Animal cruelty, 8th Avenue

• Unwanted guest, Highway 278

• Fraud, Highway 278

• Harassment, Highway 25

• Disturbing the peace – fireworks, Birchwood Lane

• DUI, Main Street

• Loitering, Main Street

• Suspicious circumstances, Bee Circle

• Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

Jan. 1, 2020

• Disturbing the public peace, Dalrymple Drive

• Vandalism, 111th Street

• Reckless driving, Main Street

• Trespassing at business, Highway 6

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

• Disturbing the peace – fireworks, Duke Court

• Disturbing public peace, 111th Street

• Disturbing public peace, 111th Street

Jan. 2, 2020

• Prowler, Jones Street

• Disorderly conduct, Duke Court

• Truck route ordinance violation, Boulevard Drive

• Found property, Main Street

• Disturbing family peace, Hatley Road

• Disturbing the peace – fireworks, 109th Street

• Motor vehicle accident, Main Street

• Stalled vehicle, Highway 6

• Reckless driving, Highway 6

Jan. 3, 2020

• Vandalism, 111th Street

• Larceny, Highway 278

• Domestic violence, Highway 278

• Harassment, Highland Drive

• Hit and run, Front Street

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

• Ordinance violation, Kendall Street

• Simple assault, Earl Frye Boulevard

• Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road

• Suspicious circumstances, Hatley Road

• Shoplifting, Main Street

• Assist other agency, Highway 278

• Loud report, Brown Street

• Reckless driving, Highway 25

Jan. 4, 2020

• Motor vehicle accident, Highway 25

• Domestic disturbance, 3rd Avenue

• Request officer, Main Street

• Abandoned property, Cotton Gin Port Road

• Loitering, Highway 278

• Fraud, Highway 278

• Request officer, 6th Avenue

• Assist other agency, Highway 6

• Suspicious circumstances, Easthaven Drive

Jan. 5, 2020

• Suspicious circumstances, 3rd Street

• Request officer, Front Street

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 25

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278

• Loud report, Main Street

• Reckless driving, Highway 6

• Hit and run, Highway 278

• Assist other agency, Highway 278

• Motor vehicle accident, Earl Frye Boulevard

• Trespassing private property, Tschudi Road

• Stray animal, 5th Avenue

• Unwanted guest, 3rd Street

• Suspicious circumstances, Highway 25

• Public drunk, Highway 278

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus