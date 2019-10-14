Oct. 7, 2019
Suspicious activity, Highway 6
Officer standby, Main Street
Found property, Highway 278
Assist citizen, 6th Street
Motor vehicle accident, 3rd Avenue
Disorderly conduct, Trace Church Road
Fraud, Victory Temple Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Main Street
Request officer, Victory Temple Drive
Oct. 8, 2019
Fight, 111th Street
Disturbing the family peace, Trace Church Road
Loitering, Cotton Gin Port Road
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Assist other agency, Highway 278
Shoplifting, Highway 278
Threats, Jones Street
Simple assault, 111th Street
Assist citizen, Sam Haskell Circle
Larceny, Hatley Road
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Hatley Road
Request officer, Hatley Road
Loitering, Highway 6
Prowler, Mulberry Street
Loitering, Highway 278
Oct. 9, 2019
Reckless driving, Hatley Road
Burglary of residential property, Bee Circle
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Assist motorist, Highway 25
Animal cruelty, Highway 278
Simple assault, Highway 278
Oct. 10, 2019
Suspicious activity, Main Street
Larceny, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Request officer, Highland Drive
Request officer, Front Street
Suspicious activity, Highway 6
Disturbing the family peace, 1st Avenue
Begging, Highway 25
Assist motorist, MLK Boulevard
Oct. 11, 2019
Prowler, Tschudi Road
Disorderly conduct, 3rd Avenue
Threats, 7th Avenue
Shoplifting, Highway 278
Threats, 108th Street
Larceny, Highway 278
Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highway 278
Loitering, 2nd Avenue
DUI, Front Street
Oct. 12, 2019
Unwanted guest, 111th Street
Reckless driving, 5th Street
Lost property, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Threats, Highland Drive
Stray animal, Hill Street
Prowler, 5th Street
Stray animal, Highland Drive
Motor vehicle accident, Cotton Gin Port Road
Animal cruelty, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Main Street
Request officer, Highway 25
Oct. 13, 2019
Disturbance, 3rd Street
Missing person, Hatley Road
Assist other agency, Tschudi Road
Suspicious activity, Hutton Drive
Suspicious activity, 108th Street
Disturbing the family peace, Main Street
Suspicious activity, 2nd Avenue
Suspicious activity, Boulevard Drive
Suspicious activity, 4th Street
Loud report, Maple Street