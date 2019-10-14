Oct. 7, 2019

Suspicious activity, Highway 6

Officer standby, Main Street

Found property, Highway 278

Assist citizen, 6th Street

Motor vehicle accident, 3rd Avenue

Disorderly conduct, Trace Church Road

Fraud, Victory Temple Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Main Street

Request officer, Victory Temple Drive

Oct. 8, 2019

Fight, 111th Street

Disturbing the family peace, Trace Church Road

Loitering, Cotton Gin Port Road

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Threats, Jones Street

Simple assault, 111th Street

Assist citizen, Sam Haskell Circle

Larceny, Hatley Road

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Hatley Road

Request officer, Hatley Road

Loitering, Highway 6

Prowler, Mulberry Street

Loitering, Highway 278

Oct. 9, 2019

Reckless driving, Hatley Road

Burglary of residential property, Bee Circle

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Assist motorist, Highway 25

Animal cruelty, Highway 278

Simple assault, Highway 278

Oct. 10, 2019

Suspicious activity, Main Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Request officer, Highland Drive

Request officer, Front Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 6

Disturbing the family peace, 1st Avenue

Begging, Highway 25

Assist motorist, MLK Boulevard

Oct. 11, 2019

Prowler, Tschudi Road

Disorderly conduct, 3rd Avenue

Threats, 7th Avenue

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Threats, 108th Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highway 278

Loitering, 2nd Avenue

DUI, Front Street

Oct. 12, 2019

Unwanted guest, 111th Street

Reckless driving, 5th Street

Lost property, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Threats, Highland Drive

Stray animal, Hill Street

Prowler, 5th Street

Stray animal, Highland Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Cotton Gin Port Road

Animal cruelty, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Main Street

Request officer, Highway 25

Oct. 13, 2019

Disturbance, 3rd Street

Missing person, Hatley Road

Assist other agency, Tschudi Road

Suspicious activity, Hutton Drive

Suspicious activity, 108th Street

Disturbing the family peace, Main Street

Suspicious activity, 2nd Avenue

Suspicious activity, Boulevard Drive

Suspicious activity, 4th Street

Loud report, Maple Street

