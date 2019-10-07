Sept. 30, 2019

Suspicious activities, Earl Frye Boulevard

Disregarding traffic control device, 11th Avenue

Threats, Old Highway 6

Motor vehicle accident, A Avenue

Road hazard, A Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Found property, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Parkview Street

Prowler, Highway 278

Oct. 1, 2019

Assist other agency, Highway 25

Fire call, Highway 25

Assist other agency, 110th Street

Vandalism, Highland Drive

Simple assault, 3rd Street

Motor vehicle accident, Earl Frye Boulevard

Animal cruelty, Highway 278

Hit and run, Earl Frye Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Property damage, Boulevard Drive

Request officer, Bankhead Avenue

Request officer, Town and Country Lane

Oct. 2, 2019

Disturbance, 111th Street

Animal cruelty, 8th Street

Officer standby, James Street

Assist other agency, Highway 6

Officer standby, 8th Avenue

Harassment, 8th Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Threats, Highway 25

Disturbance, Burdine Street (2)

Request officer, Front Street

Request officer, Highway 278

Property damage, D Avenue

Request officer, Tschudi Road

Larceny, 108th Street

Oct. 3, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Sam Haskell Circle

Request officer, Matthew Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Larceny, Bankhead Avenue

Motor vehicle accident, Sam Haskell Circle

Domestic violence, 3rd Street

Motor vehicle accident, Boulevard Drive

Threats, 7th Avenue

Request officer, Highway 25

Oct. 4, 2019

Request officer, 11th Avenue

Disorderly conduct, Highway 25

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Request officer, Boulevard Drive

Reckless driving, Hatley Road

Officer standby, Highway 6

Fire call, 8th Avenue

Fraud, Woodward Street

Disorderly conduct, Trace Church Road

Hit and run, Highway 278

Assist other agency, Hatley Road

Disorderly conduct, Bankhead Avenue

Assist other agency, 111th St

Motor vehicle accident with animal, Highland Drive

Oct. 5, 2019

Domestic violence, 111th Street

Suspicious activity, Maple Street

Request officer, Front Street

Domestic violence, 4th Street

Disorderly conduct, Sam Haskell Circle

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Officer standby, Trace Church Road

Missing person, Dalrymple Drive

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Motor vehicle accident, 108th Street

Request officer, Brasfield Street

Request officer, Cox Street

Trespassing at business, Highway 6

Shoplifting, Highway 6

Trespassing at business, MLK Drive

Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road

Oct. 6, 2019

Vandalism, Main Street

Vandalism, 9th Avenue

Suspicious activity, Tschudi Road

Reckless driving, Easthaven Drive

Motor vehicle accident, Hatley Road

Request officer, Front Street

Threats, 108th Street

Trespassing at business, Main Street

Request officer, Burdine Street

