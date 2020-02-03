Jan. 27, 2020

Vandalism, 9th Street

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, 5th Avenue

Vandalism, Highland Drive

Unwanted guest, 10th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Vandalism, Highland Drive

Stray animal, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Assist other agency, Ben Durrett Road

Vandalism, Highland Drive

Officer standby, Earl Frye Boulevard

Fight, 8th Avenue

Assist other agency, 6th Avenue

Improper parking, Hatley Road

Prowler, Bankhead Avenue

Unwanted guest, Tschudi Road

Jan 28, 2020

Disorderly conduct, 110th Street

Stray animal, Bankhead Avenue

Request officer, 10th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Main Street

Stray animal, Bankhead Avenue

Road hazard, Highway 278

Road hazard, Highway 278

Stray animal, Easthaven Drive

Suspicious activity, 10th Avenue

Assist other agency, 111th Street

Threats, 5th Street

Disorderly conduct, Highway 6

Domestic violence, 111th Street

Fraud, Main Street

Abandoned property, Dalrymple Drive

Fraud, Highway 278

Domestic violence, Walls Lane

Domestic violence, Tschudi Road

Jan. 29, 2020

Disturbing the family peace, Tschudi Road

Commercial burglary, Highland Drive

Request officer, Front Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Stray animal, Highway 25

Request officer, Front Street

Domestic violence, 111th Street

Suspicious activity, 6th Street

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Jan. 30, 2020

Stray animal, Jones Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Stray animal, Concord Avenue

Stalled vehicle, 109th Street

Stray animal, Evergreen Street

Harassment, Winchester Drive

Larceny, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, 5th Street

Motor vehicle accident, 110th Street

Disturbing the public peace, Kevin Lane

Suspicious activity, Hatley Road

Jan. 31, 2020

Disturbing family peace, Hatley Road

Assist motorist, Dill Street

Assist other agency, Tschudi Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Identity theft, Main Street

Animal cruelty, Highway 278

Found property, 2nd Avenue

Officer standby, Front Street

Property damage, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Boar Ramp Road

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Request officer, 6th Avenue

Suspicious activity, Hatley Road

Disturbing the family peace, Earl Frye Boulevard

Assist motorist, Highway 278

Feb. 1, 2020

Vandalism, Highway 278

Request officer, Highway 278

Vandalism, Highland Drive

Civil dispute, 111th Street

Vandalism, Highland Drive

Vandalism, Highland Drive

Loud report, 6th Street

Disturbing the family peace, 108th Street

Vandalism, Highway 6

Vandalism, Main Street

Vandalism, Highland Drive

Vandalism, 6th Street

Vandalism, 6th Street

Commercial burglary, Main Street

Assist other agency, Main Street

Disturbing the public peace, Main Street

Motor vehicle accident, Waterway Drive

Contempt of court, 8th Avenue

Lost property, Tschudi Road

Vandalism, Highway 278

Vandalism, Highway 278

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Soliciting, Highway 278

Larceny, 6th Avenue

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Loud report, Parkview Street

Reckless driving, Boulevard Drive

Aggravated assault, Earl Frye Boulevard

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Feb. 2, 2020

Assist citizen, 5th Avenue

Unwanted guest, Earl Frye Boulevard

Stalled vehicle, Highway 278

Unwanted guest, Earl Frye Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident with animal, Cotton Gin Port Road

Property damage, Birchwood Lane

Trespassing at business, Highland Drive

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, 10th Avenue

Road hazard, 10th Avenue

Suspicious activity, Tschudi Road

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

