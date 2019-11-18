Nov. 11, 2019

Assist citizen, Earl Frye Boulevard

Fire call, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Loitering, Highway 278

Nov. 12, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Civil dispute, 3rd Street

Forgery, Highway 6

Officer standby, 3rd Street

Nov. 13, 2019

Fraud, Highway 25

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Larceny, 104th Street

Larceny, 5th Street

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Civil dispute, Vine Street

Threats, Highway 25

Reckless driving, Maple Street

Nov. 14, 2019

Request officer, Earl Frye Boulevard

Unwanted guest, Main Street

Stray animal, Easthaven Drive

Stray animal, Cotton Gin Port Road

Motor vehicle accident, Puckett Drive

Unwanted guest, 112th Street

Civil dispute, 9th Avenue

Unwanted guest, 112st Street

Nov. 15, 2019

Suspicious activity, 10th Avenue

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Burglary of a commercial property, 5th Avenue

Abandoned property, Highway 25

Disorderly conduct, K Avenue

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Motor vehicle accident, Cotton Gin Port Road

Hit and run, 112th Street

Suspicious activity, Winchester Drive

Civil dispute, 8th Street

Nov. 16, 2019

DUI, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Main Street

Disorderly conduct, 2nd Avenue

Disorderly conduct, 111th Street (2)

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Vandalism, 111th Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Mulberry Street

Disturbing the family peace, Meadowood Drive

Loud report, Tschudi Road

Unwanted guest, Main Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Nov. 17, 2019

Suspicious activity, Hatley Road

Suspicious activity, A Avenue

Domestic assault, 4th Street

Stray animal, 3rd Street

Harassment, Main Street

Simple assault, 108th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Earl Frye Boulevard

Prowler, 7th Street

