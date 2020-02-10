Feb. 3, 2020

Suspicious activity, Highway 6

Assist electric department, Highland Drive

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Road hazard, Highway 278

Found property, Main Street

Motor vehicle accident, Main St

Motor vehicle accident with animal, Cotton Gin Port Road

Larceny, 6th Avenue

Loud report, Easthaven Drive

Unknown trouble, Hatley Road

DUI, Highway 25

Loud report, Hatley Road

Feb. 4, 2020

Ordinance violation, Bankhead Ave

Assist citizen, 110th Street

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Found property, 6th Avenue

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 6

Officer standby, Lee Avenue

Civil dispute, Front Street

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Stray animal, Bankhead Avenue

Feb. 5, 2020

Reckless driving, 5th Street

Motor vehicle accident, Phillips Schoolhouse Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Vehicle burglary, 10th Avenue

Shoplifting, Highway 278

Request officer, Highway 278

Officer standby, Meadowood Drive

Fraud, Highway 25

Request officer, Highway 278

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Feb. 6, 2020

Motor vehicle accident, 8th Avenue

Stalled vehicle, Highway 25

Motor vehicle accident, 5th Avenue

Assist aldermen, Pullman Couch Road

Assist aldermen, Tschudi Road

Assist aldermen, Lynnfield Drive

Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Rd

Feb. 7, 2020

Larceny, K Avenue

Fraud, Highway 278

Civil dispute, Main Street

Ordinance violation, Hatley Road

DUI, Hatley Road

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, Maple Street

Larceny, Highway 278

Assist other agency, Highway 278

Suspicious activity, 2nd Avenue

Disturbing the public peace, 4th Avenue

Feb. 8, 2020

Disorderly conduct, Lee Avenue

Trespassing on private property, Hill Street

Request officer, Front Street

Traffic control, Highway 278

Request officer, Front Street

Civil dispute, Main Street

Stray animal, Bankhead Avenue

Road hazard, J Avenue

Suspicious activity, Highway 25

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Threats, Highway 278

Request officer, Front Street

Suspicious activity, Thomas Street

Feb. 9, 2020

Assist other agency, Earl Frye Boulevard

Lost property, 6th Street

Fight, Main Street

Road hazard, Tschudi Road

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Disturbing the public peace, 4th St

Domestic violence, 110th Street

Suspicious activity, Bankhead Avenue

Larceny, Main Street

