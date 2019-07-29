July 22, 2019

Unknown trouble, Puckett Drive

Vandalism, Lee Avenue

Trespassing at residence, Lee Avenue

Suspicious activity, Highway 278

Larceny, 6th Street

Officer standby, Front Street

Burglary of commercial property, Main Street

Forgery, 103rd Street

Property damage, Greendale Parkway

Found property, 3rd Street

Animal cruelty, Main Street

Request officer, Front Street

Larceny, K Avenue

July 23, 2019

Suspicious activity, Highway 25

Suspicious activity, 103rd Street

Larceny, Cotton Gin Port Road

Burglary of residential property, 111th Street

Trespassing at residence, Glenn Farm Road

Loitering, Highway 278

Animal bite, Earl Frye Boulevard

July 24, 2019

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Prowler, Meadowbrook Circle

Reckless driving, Highway 278

Burglary of commercial property, Main Street

Prowler, Peg Lane

Disorderly conduct, Main Street

Stalled vehicle, Main Street

Motor vehicle accident, Boulevard Drive

Assist citizen, Highway 278

Fight, Main Street

Officer standby, Walnut Street

Disturbance, 5th Street

July 25, 2019

Loud report, 10th Street

Request officer, Front Street

Trespassing at residence, 111th Street

Begging, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Tschudi Road

BOLO, Cotton Gin Port Road

Reckless driving, Dolly Tubb Hill Road

Disturbing the family peace, K Avenue

Reckless driving, 10th Avenue

July 26, 2019

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

Threats, 7th Street

Larceny, 5th Street

Disorderly conduct, Hatley Rd

Found property, Highway 25

Traffic control, Main Street

Motor vehicle accident, Main Street

Assist citizen, Main Street

Disorderly conduct, Highway 278

Assist citizen, Highway 25

Larceny, 6th Street

Obstruct street, Meadowbrook Circle

Domestic violence, 3rd Street

July 27, 2019

Larceny, 5th Street

Traffic control, Main Street

Vandalism, 3rd Street

Burglary of residential property, MLK Drive

Reckless driving, Highway 6

Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278

July 28, 2019

Disturbance, 111th Street

Request officer, Front Street

Request officer, Front Street

Aggravated assault, Earl Frye Boulevard

Larceny, Highway 278

