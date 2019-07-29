July 22, 2019
Unknown trouble, Puckett Drive
Vandalism, Lee Avenue
Trespassing at residence, Lee Avenue
Suspicious activity, Highway 278
Larceny, 6th Street
Officer standby, Front Street
Burglary of commercial property, Main Street
Forgery, 103rd Street
Property damage, Greendale Parkway
Found property, 3rd Street
Animal cruelty, Main Street
Request officer, Front Street
Larceny, K Avenue
July 23, 2019
Suspicious activity, Highway 25
Suspicious activity, 103rd Street
Larceny, Cotton Gin Port Road
Burglary of residential property, 111th Street
Trespassing at residence, Glenn Farm Road
Loitering, Highway 278
Animal bite, Earl Frye Boulevard
July 24, 2019
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Prowler, Meadowbrook Circle
Reckless driving, Highway 278
Burglary of commercial property, Main Street
Prowler, Peg Lane
Disorderly conduct, Main Street
Stalled vehicle, Main Street
Motor vehicle accident, Boulevard Drive
Assist citizen, Highway 278
Fight, Main Street
Officer standby, Walnut Street
Disturbance, 5th Street
July 25, 2019
Loud report, 10th Street
Request officer, Front Street
Trespassing at residence, 111th Street
Begging, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Tschudi Road
BOLO, Cotton Gin Port Road
Reckless driving, Dolly Tubb Hill Road
Disturbing the family peace, K Avenue
Reckless driving, 10th Avenue
July 26, 2019
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Threats, 7th Street
Larceny, 5th Street
Disorderly conduct, Hatley Rd
Found property, Highway 25
Traffic control, Main Street
Motor vehicle accident, Main Street
Assist citizen, Main Street
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Assist citizen, Highway 25
Larceny, 6th Street
Obstruct street, Meadowbrook Circle
Domestic violence, 3rd Street
July 27, 2019
Larceny, 5th Street
Traffic control, Main Street
Vandalism, 3rd Street
Burglary of residential property, MLK Drive
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
July 28, 2019
Disturbance, 111th Street
Request officer, Front Street
Request officer, Front Street
Aggravated assault, Earl Frye Boulevard
Larceny, Highway 278