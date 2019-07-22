July 15, 2019
Officer standby, Main Street
Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road
Harassment, Bellewood Street
Trespassing at business, Highway 278
Domestic assault, 111th Street
Lost property, Highway 278
Request officer, Front Street
Disorderly conduct, 3rd Street
Assist other agency, Puckett Drive
Stalled vehicle, Highway 278
Trespassing at residence, Lynn Cove
Assist other agency, Legion Drive
Request officer, 110th Street
Stray animal, Highway 278
Loud report, Highway 278
Unknown trouble, Tschudi Road
July 16, 2019
Animal cruelty, 108th Street
Assist other agency, 7th Street
Commercial property burglary, Highway 278
Threats, Highway 278
Property damage, Highland Drive
Malicious mischief, A Avenue
Lost property, Front Street
Fraud, Jones Street
Forgery, Main Street
Child restraint violation, Highway 278
Simple assault, Kenwood Drive
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
Larceny, Main Street
Suspicious circumstances, 9th Street
Domestic violence, 111th Street
July 17, 2019
Suspicious circumstances, Oakridge Cove
Suspicious circumstances, Doster Road
Larceny, 4th Street
Stray animal, C Avenue
Trespassing at residence, Lee Avenue
Harassment, Burdine Street
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 6
Larceny, Highway 278
Property damage, Highway 25
July 18, 2019
Suspicious circumstances, 3rd Street
Motor vehicle accident, MLK Drive
Reckless driving, Main Street
Motor vehicle accident, Highway 278
Fraud, Main Street
Request officer, 2nd Avenue
Reckless driving, Main Street
Fraud, Woodward Street
Suspicious circumstances, Earl Frye Boulevard
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Ordinance violation, 3rd Street
Assist citizen, 111th Street
Disorderly conduct, 113th Street
Business watch, Highway 278
July 19, 2019
Fire call, 1st Avenue
Larceny, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Old Highway 25
Disturbing the family peace, 110th Street
Traffic control, MLK Drive
Disorderly conduct, Cotton Gin Port Road
Threats, E Avenue
Reckless driving, Concord Avenue
Trespassing at residence, 109th Street
Larceny, 113th Street
Motor vehicle accident, MLK Drive
Disorderly conduct, May Avenue
Assist citizen, Highway 25
Found property, Sam Haskell Circle
Stalled vehicle, Earl Frye Boulevard
Suspicious circumstances, 7th Avenue
July 20, 2019
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
Larceny, Highland Drive
Vehicle burglary, Oakdale Drive
Suspicious circumstances, Main Street
Vehicle burglary, Winchester Drive
Hit and run, Highway 278
Vehicle burglary, Pecan Orchard Lane
Suspicious circumstances, Front Street
Disturbing the public peace, Tschudi Road
Suspicious circumstances, True Temper Road
Reckless driving, Highway 6
Harassment, Tschudi Road
Suspicious circumstances, Highway 278
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Suspicious circumstances, Boat Ramp Road
Fireworks, Meadowood Drive
Fireworks, Winchester Drive
Reckless driving, Cotton Gin Port Road
Suspicious circumstances, 109th Street
Fight, Earl Frye Boulevard
July 21, 2019
Suspicious circumstances, 5th Street
Request officer, Main Street
Disorderly conduct, Highway 278
Suspicious circumstances, Concord Avenue
Simple assault, Walls Lane
Reckless driving, Highway 25
Suspicious circumstances, 5th Street
Unwanted guest, Highway 278
Suspicious activity, Boat Ramp Road
Suspicious activity, Waterway Drive
Suspicious activity, Concord Avenue