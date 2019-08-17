Amory Panthers
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-3A
2018 record: 5-7, 2-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Allen Glenn (4th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Hunter Jones, QB, Jr.
• Completed over 65% of his passes for 2,250 yards, 21 TDs as a sophomore.
Braxton Griffin, WR/DB, Jr.
• Will have an impact both on offense and defense.
Easton Higginbotham, LB, Sr.
• Led the Panthers with 99 tackles.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Zach Scott (wide receivers), Barry South (linebackers) and Logan Wilbanks (defensive line) are new additions to the coaching staff.
OFFENSE
Quarterback Hunter Jones (Jr.) enters his third year as a starter and has passed for 36 touchdowns in two seasons, while also rushing for 14 scores.
The Panthers expect to use a running back by committee. Chris Satterwhite (Sr.), who has battled a knee injury, will be part of that, along with Jarquez Ivy (So.) and Titus Irons (Jr.).
Juniors Jay Hampton, Braxton Griffin and James Spratt all have experience at wide receiver, but Spratt might miss the first couple of games due to injury. Pete Moore (Sr.) is at tight end.
Jazavion Ezell, Jacob Cox, Tobias Williams, Will Buskirk and Alex Chilcoat are all senior returning starters on the line.
DEFENSE
Shaidon McKinney (Jr.), Houston French (Sr.) and Ezell all return on the line.
Easton Higginbotham (Sr.) is back at middle linebacker with either De’Cameron Bryant (Jr.) or Martavious Ware (Jr.). Jon-Isaac Wallace (So.) and T.J. Huppert (Jr.) can fill spots at outside linebacker.
Ja’Kobey Cope (Sr.) returns at safety, with freshmen Walker Maranto or Cameron Haynes at the other spot. Griffin returns at corner with Ivy or Spratt.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker/punter Bryn Camp (Jr.), a second-year starter, missed just one field goal attempt last season. Bryce Glenn (Fr.) is working at snapper.
Hampton, Griffin and Spratt can all return kicks.
X-FACTOR
With Jones as a three-year starter at quarterback, the Panthers have been able to expand their playbook offensively this season.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re leaving a good 4A division but going into a good 3A division. They play good football." – Allen Glenn