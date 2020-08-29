AMORY PANTHERS
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-3A
2019 record: 8-4, 4-1 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Allen Glenn (5th season)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Hunter Jones, QB, Sr.
• Fourth-year starter who has passed for 6,357 yards and 59 TDs in his career while also adding 30 rushing TDs.
James Spratt, WR/DB, Sr.
• Totaled 24 catches and 6 total touchdowns on the offensive side and a pair of interceptions on the defensive side as a junior.
Shaidon McKinney, DL, Sr.
• Finished with 33 tackles and two fumble recoveries in his junior season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Amory native and fifth-year coach Allen Glenn has led the Panthers to the playoffs every season, including a division championship and third-round appearance in 2016.
OFFENSE
The Panthers’ offense runs through fourth-year starting quarterback Hunter Jones (Sr.), who totaled 23 TDs to just five interceptions last season and added 16 rushing TDs.
His targets are also a veteran group of senior wide receivers in Braxton Griffin, Jay Hampton and James Spratt. Tight ends Bo Rock and Ethan Kimbrough, both juniors, will also factor in the passing game.
Running back Charleston French (So.) rushed for 1,168 yards as a freshman, with Isaiah Brownlee (So.) and Titus Irons (Sr.) also contributing in the backfield.
The Panthers have a whole new group of offensive linemen, which includes Anthony Pizano (Sr.) coming back out after being a starter two years ago.
DEFENSE
Amory loses just two starters on this side of the ball. Shaidon McKinney (Sr.) leads the way up front on a defensive line that also includes Jalyn Nathan (Jr.) and James Conner (So.).
The Panthers return their entire secondary in Spratt, Ja’Kobey Cope (Sr.) and Walker Maranto (So.) at safety, and Hampton, Griffin, Cameron Haynes (So.) and Jarquez Ivy (Jr.) at cornerback.
Leading tackler Easton Higginbotham has to be replaced in the linebacking corps, but Reece Cantrell (Sr.), T.J. Huppert (Jr.), Sam Smaglick (Sr.) and John Isaac Wallace (Jr.) all bring back experience.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker Bryn Camp (Sr.) is in his third year as a starter and also handles the punting duties. Bryce Glenn is the snapper, and Spratt, Griffin and Hampton will all figure in on returns.
X-FACTOR
The Panthers bring back all their skill players, but bringing an all new offensive line along will be their biggest challenge.
COACH SPEAK
“I’m just really looking forward to this senior class. We remember this group when they were eighth-graders and thought that they had a chance to be a pretty good group. I think it all starts with our skill players and our quarterback.” – Allen Glenn
Melissa Meador