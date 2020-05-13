Amory Urgent Care is now offering antibodies testing for COVID-19. The clinic started the testing on May 7.
The testing goes through LabCorp costs $50 and will also be billed to a patient’s insurance. It is open to any patient who wishes to be tested.
The test is a blood draw and tells if antibodies for COVID-19 are present. If the antibodies are present, it means a patient had a previous infection, but a false negative is possible.
“Depending on when someone was infected and the timing of the test, it may not detect antibodies in a person with a current infection. Antibodies are the proteins that help fight off the infection, and it does not show if you have a current infection,” said Ashley Spann, Amory Urgent Care’s office manager and registered nurse. “It takes one to three weeks for the antibodies to show up, so it’s definitely not a way to diagnose someone as currently being sick.”
The results take 2-3 days to come back, and Spann said in the early stages of the testing, around 10 percent have tested positive for the antibodies with several of those being asymptomatic carriers of the virus who were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
“A lot of people are coming in because they were sick in January or February with flu-like symptoms but tested negative for the flu," she said. "They are testing to see if they might have had COVID at the time. We are also getting patients who are wanting to know if they were asymptomatic carriers, if they had it and didn’t know it.”