Annual 2022 Book of List has been released Tami Jones Tami Jones Publisher Author email Feb 1, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2022 Book of ListCLICK Here Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tami Jones Publisher Author email Follow Tami Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 64° Cloudy Tupelo, MS (38804) Today Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.. Tonight Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 5:29 pm Full Forecast Trending Now Amory woman charged after disturbance at Tupelo restaurant Woman receives life sentence for murdering her husband After loud and proud times in the transfer portal it looks like a quiet NSD for Ole Miss 'He's not here to be depth': How Jaxson Dart ended up an Ole Miss Rebel Domestic kidnapping situation ends with felony arrest Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters