Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.