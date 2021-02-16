A Moroccan nurse administers the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker, at Cheikh Khalifa Hospital in Casablanca, Morocco in late January 2021. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.