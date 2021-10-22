djr-2021-10-23-sport-ripley-griffin-arp2

Ripley's Immanuel Griffin ran wild on Friday night against Houston, with 408 total yards and seven touchdowns.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Thursday

Mooreville 69, Tishomingo County 33

Friday

Baldwyn 42, Belmont 14

Biggersville 64, Falkner 16

Booneville at Water Valley

Byhalia at Holly Springs

Choctaw County at Bruce

Columbus at Saltillo

East Union 37, Potts Camp 12

East Webster 42, Eupora 14

Hamilton 19, Vardaman 13

Hatley at Aberdeen

H.W. Byers at Smithville

Itawamba AHS 28, Caledonia 14

Kossuth 39, Mantachie 0

Lafayette 28, Cleveland Central 18

Manchester Academy at Calhoun Aca.

Middleton (Tenn.) at Alcorn Central

Myrtle 33, Walnut 16

Noxubee County at Nettleton

Oak Hill Academy 20, Marshall Academy 14

Okolona at Ashland

Oxford 42, Starkville 35

Pontotoc 26, North Pontotoc 13

Ripley 52, Houston 44.

Shannon 58, Corinth 28

South Pontotoc 49, New Albany 34

Starkville Academy 42, Washington School 0

Tupelo 35, Murrah 0

Tupelo Christian 47, Thrasher 6

West Point 42, Greenville 8

Idle: Amory, Calhoun City

 

