Area High School Football Scores Oct 22, 2021

Ripley's Immanuel Griffin ran wild on Friday night against Houston, with 408 total yards and seven touchdowns.

ThursdayMooreville 69, Tishomingo County 33FridayBaldwyn 42, Belmont 14Biggersville 64, Falkner 16Booneville at Water ValleyByhalia at Holly SpringsChoctaw County at BruceColumbus at SaltilloEast Union 37, Potts Camp 12East Webster 42, Eupora 14Hamilton 19, Vardaman 13Hatley at AberdeenH.W. Byers at SmithvilleItawamba AHS 28, Caledonia 14Kossuth 39, Mantachie 0Lafayette 28, Cleveland Central 18Manchester Academy at Calhoun Aca.Middleton (Tenn.) at Alcorn CentralMyrtle 33, Walnut 16Noxubee County at NettletonOak Hill Academy 20, Marshall Academy 14Okolona at AshlandOxford 42, Starkville 35Pontotoc 26, North Pontotoc 13Ripley 52, Houston 44.Shannon 58, Corinth 28South Pontotoc 49, New Albany 34Starkville Academy 42, Washington School 0Tupelo 35, Murrah 0Tupelo Christian 47, Thrasher 6West Point 42, Greenville 8Idle: Amory, Calhoun City