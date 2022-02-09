Scouting grew at a pace across Northeast Mississippi last year at rates that stand among the very best in the nation. Scouting officials attribute the success to dedicated parent and volunteer leader involvement, to the great work of local schools, to the outstanding dedication of the full-time Scouting staff, and to promotional work by local friends of Scouting.
Both the number of youngsters involved in Scouting programs and the number of Scout Troops, Cub Scout Packs and Venturing Crews here grew remarkably. The 12 counties forming the northeastern corner of Mississippi are served by a Scouting district called the Yocona Area Council. There are 250 such councils nationwide. From the end of 2020 to the end of 2021, the total of youth members in the Yocona Area Council grew by 308. At the same time, the number of troops, packs and crews grew by 12. These 12 new units represent a unit growth rate of 13.9 percent, a rate second only to one other council in the nation — a council in Pennsylvania grew by 14.3 percent. Yocona Area Council’s membership growth of 308 expanded local numbers by 11.5 percent, good enough to place fifth in the nation in that category. While it’s not a matter of competition, growth rates are compared among councils as a way to track the health of the program overall. The two top-five finishes represent hundreds of hours of work on the part of adults, and immeasurable good for the present and future of the youth.
Scouting officials say each accomplishment is excellent on its own, but the two are especially good together. In parallel, the two accomplishments show not only healthy growth but a maintained balance in unit size, a condition more likely to ensure a positive experience for the youth involved. Troops, packs and crews should be large enough to function without being so large as to overwhelm the resources they enjoy and the events they conduct.
Class A experience
While participants continue with Scouting until they’re well into young adulthood, the primary time frame for bringing youngsters into the programs is between Kindergarten and Grade 5. Scouting officials depend heavily upon the participation of local schools to do this. As a result, the first year of the pandemic was especially challenging. Thankfully, local schools are doing everything they can to help their students return to normal, including becoming part of Scouting.
“We look at our jobs as a partnership with the schools,” Rick Wise, assistant scout executive for the Yocona Area Council, said. “Schools teach the educational basics. Scouts work on soft skills like citizenship, leadership and responsibility. What we do complements what the schools are doing to help our kids grow up to be well-rounded individuals.
“The schools have done everything they could to cooperate with us within the parameters of their COVID policies. Together, we’ve found ways to do whatever we could to keep kids involved. Recruiting through the schools is our number one bread and butter. It’s where we can talk to the kids and get information to their parents through them.”
Going to market
The Yocona Area Council has also expanded its marketing and communication efforts tremendously in other ways, including an inflatable, portable BB gun range. Upon request, Scouting officials bring the range free of charge to any area event or festival. It’s an attraction that’s fun for all ages, and it provides an in-person communication point to introduce and discuss Scouting.
Further, with creative input from a number of area supporters of Scouting, the council launched a program reaching out through print, radio, television and internet advertising.
Led by Richard Tucker, of Tupelo-based LURE Creative, the group cleverly identified some common ailments most parents have seen in their kids during the pandemic: Gamingosis, Indooritus, ImBoredItis, Technoisolation and Technocardia.
“While these may not be diseases recognized by the CDC, most parents have seen these and more challenges in their kids over the past year,” Owen McCulloch, Yocona Area Council scout executive, said.
“I just think, given where we are as a society, we need to return to the values Scouting brings,” Tucker said. “A lot of children are dealing with the things the campaign brings forward. Scouting is a way to cure some of those things. Returning to the old values we’ve looked to Scouting for in the past is a way to get children active and change the direction we’re all headed.”
“Scouting is fun with a purpose,” Wise said. “Youth participate in shooting sports, games, swimming, camping, fishing and many other outdoor activities, but the troops, under adult supervision, are structured to be led by the youth themselves. They learn how to do this from the ground up, gradually and by increasing degrees. That’s the genius of the patrol method: we put key responsibilities gently but clearly and firmly on their shoulders by assigning them roles that have clear-cut responsibilities that are theirs alone. They start with responsibilities that may be very minor and small, but the responsibilities are theirs and no one else’s. Then that grows in ever-increasing weight as the Scout grows.”
To learn more or to get involved with a Scouting program in your area for youth in kindergarten through age 20, visit www.beascout.org.