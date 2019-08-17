CLASS 6A
Favorite: Madison Central. There are actually about six to 10 teams that could fall in this category, but the Jaguars return seven starters on offense led by the dynamic duo in the backfield in quarterback Jimmy Holiday and running back Duke Arnold, along with the entire offensive line back to help lead the rushing attack. Defensively, all the linebackers are back, led by twins Joseph and Josiah Perryman. Most of the secondary is back as well.
Contenders: There are quite a few. Out of the North teams to watch will be defending 6A champ Horn Lake, Starkville, Oxford, Olive Branch, South Panola and Warren Central. In the South the teams to look out for are Brandon, Pearl, Petal and Oak Grove.
CLASS 5A
Favorite: Until someone in 5A can beat them, West Point is still the favorite in this class even with a lot of firepower gone. The Green Wave have just two starters back on offense but have quarterback/tailback Brandon Harris back to lead the run-heavy offense. Defensively, the Wave return two starters, led by linebackers Tyron Orr and Keon Cunningham.
Contenders: In 5A North, Holmes County Central, Lafayette and Neshoba Central are teams to look out for. In the South, Picayune is the clear-cut favorite, with West Jones and Wayne County also ones to watch.
CLASS 4A
Favorite: Poplarville. The Hornets will be breaking in a new quarterback in Blaise Breerwood but have plenty of key pieces back to lead the fierce rushing attack. Chase Shears, Ethan Taylor, Cory Knight and Caziah Daniels are all back to lead the ground game. Defensively, Poplarville returns five starters and is anchored by linebacker Zac Owen along with defensive end Devin Hart and defensive tackle Hunter Martin.
Contenders: In 4A North there are three teams that could very well reach the state championship game, and those are defending champion Louisville along with Greenwood and Corinth. In the South, there is South Pike and Greene County to keep an eye on.
CLASS 3A
Favorite: Columbia. The Wildcats will be breaking in a new quarterback, but they have one of the best duos in the state at running back in Ole Miss commit Kentrel Bullock and Omar Johnson returning. Defensively, the Wildcats have seven starters that will be led by a veteran front seven in defensive ends Jordan Aaron and Greg Fortenberry, along with linebacker Joey Crrom and defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis. Promising free safety Jamison Kelly is one to watch.
Contenders: 3A North was already a gauntlet, and it got even tougher. Amory and Noxubee County drop down from 4A and are going to make immediate impacts along with defending champion Water Valley, North Panola and Winona. In 3A South, look out for Jefferson Davis County, Seminary and Magee.
CLASS 2A
Favorite: Taylorsville. Ty Keyes is back at quarterback after throwing for 3,736 yards with 39 touchdowns last year. He suffered a broken ankle in the 2A South state championship game but is back at full strength. Taylorsville has two of their top receivers back to lead the passing attack and has eight starters back on defense, including the entire defensive line.
Contenders: Charleston drops down from 3A, and with 14 starters back (seven on each side of the ball) the Tigers are clear-cut favorite out of the North in 2A along with Calhoun City and East Webster. The South in 2A got a whole lot more difficult with defending champion Scott Central and Philadelphia moving from the North to the South. Collins, Bay Springs and Union are other teams to look out for in 2A South.
CLASS 1A
Favorite: They got the monkey off their backs last year, and this year Nanih Waiya will come into the season as the favorite. The Warriors return 75 total touchdowns last year anchored by a fierce backfield with quarterback Donovan Turner along with running backs Devean Turner, Shia Moore and receiver Austin Sanders. Nanih Waiya must replace four of the five on the offensive line. Devean Turner and Taylor Higginbotham will lead the front seven on defense along with Sanders in the secondary.
Contenders: In 1A North, Smithville will be the biggest challenge to Nanih Waiya with a veteran team returning, along with Noxapater, Tupelo Christian, Baldwyn and Biggersville. No matter how much production it lost, Simmons is the clear-cut favorite to reach the state championship game out of 1A South and has revenge on its mind. Lumberton and Richton are teams to look out for in 1A South.