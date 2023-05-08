Arrest made in Mississippi shooting that killed 1, injured 6 May 8, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OCEAN SPRINGS — Police in Mississippi have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured at a restaurant during a Cinco de Mayo party.Ocean Springs police announced the arrest in a statement Saturday evening. Police Chief Mark Dunston declined to release the suspect's name, citing the ongoing investigation."Detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and do not want details to taint any forthcoming information," Dunston said.The suspect was charged with first-degree murder, though additional charges were possible, Ocean Springs Police Capt. Ryan LeMaire told The Sun Herald.A celebration Friday evening erupted in gunfire at The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs, a coastal community of about 18,000 a few miles east of Biloxi, Mississippi.Police said that 19-year-old Chase Harmon of Pascagoula was fatally shot. Six others were wounded. LeMaire said two of them remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon.The restaurant's owner said there were about 200 people at the establishment when the shooter ran past employees who were doing security checks at the entrance to the patio. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Criminal Law Law Security And Public Safety Armed Forces Recommended for you Weather Currently in Tupelo 84°F Fair 84°F / 66°F 4 PM 84°F 5 PM 84°F 6 PM 83°F 7 PM 83°F 8 PM 80°F Trending Now Colin Stough, Zachariah Smith land spots in ‘American Idol’ top 5 Adam Morgan looks to expand Midnite Pottery's offerings Mothers who've lost children find solace in support group MHSAA Baseball Playoffs: Third Round After another sweep, how wide is the gap between Mississippi State and top of the SEC? Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters © Copyright 2023 Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal 1242 S Green St, Tupelo, MS | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.