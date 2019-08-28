Officers with the Fulton Police Department arrested Marlon Southern on Thursday, Aug. 22, after he reportedly burglarized 11 storage units on South Adams Street.
Southern has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.
The same day he was arrested, Southern was given an initial appearance before Itawamba County Justice Court Judge Harold Holcomb, who set his bond at $40,000.
As of Tuesday morning, Southern was still being held in the Itawamba County Jail.