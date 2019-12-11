An opening reception for artist Philip Jackson took place Friday at the GumTree Museum of Art in Tupelo. Jackson, an associate professor of art at the University of Mississippi, told how light enhances his paintings by "taking the most mundane, ordinary thing and making it extraordinary by the passage of light." The exhibition continues through Jan. 28.
Art Exhibition opening reception
