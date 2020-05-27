BALDWYN • Anthony Thaxton has won awards as a painter, an educator, a television producer, and a filmmaker. He is nationally recognized for his artwork, among other creative achievements.
Thaxton’s art has appeared in numerous magazines and national publications. Now, it is in The Alley Cat Gallery. Thaxton is the latest artist to sign with the newly opened art gallery located in the downtown historic district of Baldwyn.
“This is a real coup for us to have Anthony as part of our group,” said Clark Richey, gallery owner. “Anthony’s resume is quite impressive, and we are thrilled for him to share his talent with us at the gallery.”
Thaxton’s watercolors are seen or have been featured on such television shows as The Hour, Good Morning America, Fox and Friends and CNN.com. He is currently the producer, writer, director of Palate to Palette on Mississippi Public Broadcasting featuring Chef Robert St. John and artist Wyatt Waters. And he is directing a major documentary on the art and life of Walter Anderson for public television. His work has been seen in many national magazines and was featured in the pages of Charles Stanley’s In Touch Magazine.
“His art evokes such emotion, said Amye Gousset, The Alley Cat Gallery curator. “It brings back memories of moments that we have all spent somewhere, at some time in our lives. That is what good art does, it speaks to you.
Anthony’s art certainly does that.”
Born in Picayune, Thaxton grew up on the coast of Bay St. Louis in Lakeshore and eventually Carriere. His dad was a football coach and his mother taught music.
“So much of my coastal subject matter comes from my early experiences living on the gulf and working on a shrimp boat,” Thaxton said.
Today, he lives with his wife, Amy, in Raymond and they have two children, Bryant and Sydney. He is the owner of Thaxton Studios where he produces fine art in a variety of mediums. Visit www.alleycatgallery.com to see Thaxton’s work.
The Alley Cat Gallery is in downtown Baldwyn at 103 West Main Street. The gallery is open Fridays Noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment (contact@alleycatgallery.com) or shop online at the gallery’s online store at www.alleycatonline.com