OXFORD • One of Rich Rodriguez’s game plans this week was to get freshman running back Jerrion Ealy more touches.
The first-year Ole Miss offensive coordinator did just that in the first half of Saturday’s 31-17 SEC West win against Arkansas.
Ealy, a five-star recruit out of Jackson Prep, caught two passes for 31 yards – one was for 26 yards to open a drive – and had three carries for three yards in the first half.
“His role will continue to increase,” Rodriguez said earlier in the week. “We’ve got to, because he’s a guy that can do some stuff in space.”
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Ealy had just four carries for two yards and returned a kickoff 25 yards in the Rebels’ season-opening 15-10 loss last week at Memphis.
Ealy finished with eight touches against the Razorbacks. He had three receptions for 35 yards and added seven yards rushing on four carries. He had one kickoff return for 25 yards.
He rushed for 5,000-plus yards and scored 84 touchdowns in high school, where he played for former Tupelo High coach Ricky Black. He selected Ole Miss over Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Michigan and Mississippi State.
He’s also considered a top professional baseball prospect and is expected to play this spring for Ole Miss.
“Jerrion is a true freshman, but he’s pretty sharp,” Rodriguez said. “We’re teaching him. He’s been learning quite a bit in the running back position.”
Another freshman running back, Hattiesburg’s Snoop Conner, had eight carries for 42 yards with a long of 25 yards. He had one carry for minus-1 yard against Memphis and had a pass reception for five yards.
“Ealy and a couple of our other skill guys … we’ve got to find a way to be able to get them more touches and get them loose a little bit,” Rodriguez said.