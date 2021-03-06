In this Aug. 30 2020 file photo police make arrests on the scene of protests at a Portland police precinct on in Portland, Ore. Amid protests following the police killing of George Floyd last year Portland dissolved a special police unit designed to focus on gun violence. Critics say the squad unfairly targeted Black people, but gun violence and homicides have since spiked in Oregon's largest city, and some say disbanding the 35-officer unit was a mistake.