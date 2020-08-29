Ashland Blue Devils
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-1A
2019 record: 2-8, 2-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Christopher Suggs (3rd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Jamyson Griffin, RB/DB, So.
• Takes over as the starting RB after limited touches last season.
Kenny Morgan, WR/DB, Sr.
• Top returner at WR; led the team in receiving TDs.
Noah Gaither, OL/DL, Jr.
• Returns as the best lineman on the roster.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Christopher Suggs returns in his third year as the lead man for the Blue Devils. Elliott Witt is back as an assistant coach, while the school's basketball coach, Michael Cathey, intends to help out, too.
OFFENSE
The Blue Devils enter fall camp with a quarterback battle between Emit Bell (Sr.) and David Irwin (Sr.). Suggs intends to bring back a variation of the triple-option offense with Jamyson Griffin (So.) returning as the lead back with Jamayious Hudson (Sr.) and James Hawkins (So.) expected to carry the ball as well.
Ashland returns four of its five offensive linemen, including Noah Gaither (Jr.), who Suggs mentioned as the team's best up front.
DEFENSE
Ashland stays in a 3-3 stack alignment with Gaither, Christopher Brooks (Jr.) and Jakel Long (Sr.) expected to lead on the defensive line.
Hudson, Griffin and Michael Hamer (So.) are considered playmakers in the secondary. The Blue Devils gave up an average of 42.4 points per game last season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Griffin and Hudson will be the man in the punt and kick returner role. Gaither is expected to kick off, but the rest of the kicking game remains in doubt heading into the season.
X-FACTOR
The Blue Devils look to lean on their experienced offensive line to make running lanes for the backs as they attempt to find their footing at quarterback.
COACH SPEAK
“I feel good about our chances. We missed some opportunities last year, but we didn't limit our turnovers, and it cost us a chance at the playoffs.” – Christopher Suggs
Dillon Barnes